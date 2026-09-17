PM Modi deserves credit for promoting technology, innovation in agriculture: Padma Shri Sethpal Singh

Saharanpur, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is receiving congratulatory messages from across the country and around the world on his birthday. Scores of eminent citizens and those whose lives have been impacted by various initiatives of Modi government are extending greetings to the Prime Minister.

Sethpal Singh, a Padma Shri awardee from Saharanpur has congratulated the Prime Minister on his 76th birthday, wishing him a long life and also credited him for brining innovation and technological advancement in agriculture.

Padma Shri Sethpal Singh speaking exclusively to IANS said, "We pray to the God that just as he has enhanced India's prestige at the national and international levels, he continues to bring glory to the country."

He said, "The Prime Minister's dream is to double, triple and quadruple farmers' income. To achieve this, he has consistently emphasised the need for agricultural diversification."

He said that over past 12 years, several schemes and initiatives have been launched. Whether it is the initiative to introduce the three farm laws, promote agricultural diversification, encourage drip irrigation or provide farmers with financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, these initiatives have focused on the interests of farmers.

Sethpal Singh said that the Prime Minister has consistently focused on how farmers can reduce their costs by adopting modern technologies and how they can improve the quality of their produce and access national and international markets.

"We thank him for this. Major changes are possible only when farmers adopt new technologies," he said.

"Whether it is the use of artificial intelligence, technologies developed by agricultural universities and research institutes, or modern agricultural equipment, these innovations can make farming more profitable and sustainable. They can also contribute to environmental protection, improve soil quality and enhance crop production," he stated.

Sethpal Singh further said that a nationwide soil-testing campaign was launched, providing farmers with information about the health of their land. Measures were taken to identify and address nutrient deficiencies in the soil. This not only increased awareness among farmers but also helped improve soil fertility.

The use of technology has also increased in the field of fertilisers. The introduction of products such as Nano Urea, Nano DAP and Nano Zinc has helped reduce farmers' costs, improve the quality of agricultural production and minimise negative environmental impacts. It has also helped protect soil health and beneficial insects.

Speaking about being honoured with the Padma Shri, Sethpal Singh said that receiving the prestigious award once seemed like a distant dream.

"Seeing farmers who work hard in the fields being honoured at Rashtrapati Bhavan is a matter of pride for the entire farming community, he said, adding that the recognition helped bring national attention to the hard work, talent and contributions of farmers.

He said India is an agricultural country with the world's second-largest population, and the food security of a large section of the population depends on the hard work of farmers.

He further stated that the adoption of modern technologies has brought significant changes in agriculture, horticulture, processing and agricultural diversification. Farmers' incomes have increased and the quality of produce has also improved.

"The Prime Minister has consistently advocated for young people to engage with agriculture through skill development, startups and value addition, ensuring greater benefits for both farmers and consumers. "We hope that in the future, India will make further progress by utilising new technologies in the agricultural sector," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in constitutional office, Sethpal Singh said this has been a matter of pride for India. He said farmers previously staged protests and demonstrations over issues such as water, electricity, fertilisers and minimum support prices.

"The Prime Minister has made numerous efforts to reach out to farmers, interact with farmer representatives and address their problems. Whether it is the availability of fertilisers or ensuring the timely delivery of essential resources to farmers despite global challenges, these factors have helped build trust among the farming community," he said.

"We hope that he will continue to inspire India's new generation to embrace agriculture and take the country to new heights," Sethpal Singh added.

--IANS

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