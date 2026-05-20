PM Modi dedicates ‘FAO 2026 Agricola Medal’ to food providers of India

Rome, May 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was conferred the 2026 Agricola Medal, the highest honour of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), on Wednesday dedicated the prestigious medal to the food providers of India.

The medal was presented by FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu at the historic FAO Plenary Hall in recognition of PM Modi’s contribution to food security, agricultural development and farmer welfare, according to the organisation.

"I accept the FAO’s ‘Agricola Medal’ with great humility. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the FAO for this honour. I dedicate this medal to the food providers of India," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"This is an honour for millions of Indian farmers, livestock keepers, fish farmers, agricultural scientists, and workers. It is also an honour to India’s unwavering commitment, at the centre of which lies human welfare, food security, and sustainable development," he added.

At the FAO Headquarters in Rome, PM Modi met FAO chief Qu, and discussed various topics relating to agriculture and food security.

"Also highlighted India’s efforts in these sectors," said PM Modi.

He further stated that FAO’s Agricola Medal reflects India’s unwavering commitment to food security, sustainable development and the hard work of those associated with our agriculture sector.

Congratulating the Prime Minister, Qu said the honour recognised his commitment to improving the welfare of people through landmark initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, strengthening food security and improving the lives of farmers.

He also acknowledged India’s support for FAO’s efforts to combat hunger and poverty and advance universal food security and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The FAO chief praised PM Modi’s leadership in transforming India’s agricultural landscape through farmer-centric and technology-driven initiatives.

Qu further lauded India’s emphasis on digital public infrastructure during its G20 Presidency, describing it as a major step towards improving access to digital technologies in developing countries and enabling efficient service delivery. According to the FAO chief, these sustained initiatives have contributed significantly to lifting millions of people out of poverty in India.

--IANS

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