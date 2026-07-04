PM Modi congratulates Trump, people of US on 250th Independence Day

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the 250th anniversary of the US Independence.

“On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Emphasising the diplomatic and people-to-people ties between the two nations, PM Modi wrote, “India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership. Our shared belief in democracy, rule of law and the limitless potential of our people make our friendship a force for global good. May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights.”

Meanwhile, the Indian mission in New York also took to X to wish the people of the United States a happy Independence Day.

"Team India in NewYork wishes the people of the United States a very Happy 250th American Independence Day. We celebrate our shared commitment to 'We the People', freedom, liberty, and democratic values. Happy American Independence Day!", it wrote.

Indian Navy has sent Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sudarshini to the US to participate in the SAIL4th 250 New York and SAIL Boston events celebrating America's 250th anniversary with the largest-ever flotilla of tall ships from around the world.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the Indian Navy said earlier this week, "Next stop New York!' Lokayan26 - Strengthening Maritime Ties. Carrying forward the timeless spirit of seafaring and India's rich maritime heritage, INS Sudarshini set course towards New York to participate in the SAIL4th 250 New York and SAIL Boston events, reaffirming India's enduring commitment to maritime friendship, cooperation, goodwill, and mutual trust among nations."

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ship arrived at the Port of Baltimore last week, underscoring India's rich maritime heritage as well as the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Indian and US navies.

As part of its landmark transoceanic expedition, Lokayan 26, the vessel reached Baltimore on June 26 after sailing from Norfolk, Virginia. The passage included a transit through the historic Chesapeake and Delaware (C&D) Canal, beneath major mid-Atlantic bridges.

INS Sudarshini participated in Sail250 Virginia celebrations at Norfolk from June 19 to 23, joining tall ships from across the world and representing India in the Parade of Sail and the City Crew Parade.

–IANS

ksk/as