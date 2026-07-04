PM Modi congratulates Keiko Fujimori on Peru presidential election victory, reaffirms commitment to stronger bilateral ties

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Keiko Fujimori on her victory in Peru’s presidential election, reaffirming India’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties and expressing his eagerness to work closely with the incoming leader to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: "Heartiest congratulations, Keiko Fujimori, on your victory in the Peruvian Presidential elections.

India deeply values its close friendship with Peru and remains committed to further strengthening our bilateral partnership across diverse sectors. I wish you a successful tenure and look forward to working closely with you to further deepen our ties for the benefit of the people of our nations. @KeikoFujimori"

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance India attaches to its longstanding friendship with Peru and said New Delhi remains committed to expanding cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest.

Roberto Burneo, president of Peru's National Jury of Elections, on Friday proclaimed Keiko Fujimori of the Popular Force party the winner of the June 7 presidential election for the 2026-2031 term.

"On behalf of the National Jury of Elections, I officially proclaim Mrs Keiko Fujimori president of the Republic and her presidential ticket elected by the sovereign will of the Peruvian people," Burneo said during an official ceremony.

According to the official count by the National Office of Electoral Processes, Fujimori received over 50 per cent of the votes.

Fujimori will take office on July 28, with Luis Galarreta as first vice president and Miguel Torres as second vice president.

India and Peru share cordial diplomatic relations and have steadily expanded cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, mining, pharmaceuticals, information technology, agriculture and cultural exchanges. New Delhi has also been strengthening its outreach to Latin American countries as part of its broader engagement with the region.

PM Modi's congratulatory message reflects India's commitment to further enhancing its partnership with Peru for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

--IANS

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