'PM Modi clocked it, provided a legislative solution': Bansuri Swaraj on anti-paper leak bill

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "clocked" the examination system and "provided a legislative solution", using a Gen Z term while participating in the debate on Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Calling the Bill a "transformative amendment", Swaraj said: "It is not just a requirement but a demand of today's day and age."

"This bill is a proof of Modi government's sensitivity and responsible governance," she added.

She emphasised that when the exam paper of a competitive exam gets leaked, it not only affects the students but also their parents.

"PM Modi has termed paper leak as a 'major crime' and that is why I want to assure the House that it is not just a mere statement by the Prime Minister but the intention of his government. That is why this amendment has been brought here today," she said.

Referring to examination as the "most meritocratic ritual" in a large and complex democracy like India, Swaraj said that it is the only "ritual" where both the "son of a labourer and daughter of a CEO sit down to answer the same set of questions and get judged by the same yardstick".

"When such a ritual, such an examination gets compromised, what gets diluted is a holy covenant that binds the most thriving children of India", she said while adding that the amended Bill is a "promise" that effort and merit alone shall prevail in India.

Asserting that the Bill guarantees justice, Swaraj said: "It also contains provisions of creating a special fast track in every state and union territory. "

"The bill directs investigation agencies to finish probe within two months and that the fast-track courts have to complete trail and deliver verdict within three months. It also provides to appoint special public prosecutors whose only job will be to advocate such cases," she said.

She added that according to the Bill, the fast-track courts will not give unnecessary adjournments in paper leak cases.

"If either the defence or the prosecution asks for adjournments in these cases, the reasons will have to be given in writing," she said.

Further, Swaraj stated: "If an accused thinks to stretch time by filing appeals, this amendment ends that hope of the culprit as it prescribes that the appeal made by the accused will be heard by the division bench of the High Court."

"The appeal will also have to be heard with three months and verdict delivered," she added.

'Justice delayed is Justice denied' is the soul of this Amendment Bill, she said while congratulating PM Modi and the NDA government.

Swaraj underlined that along with speedy trial, the amended Bill strengthens the punishment of paper leak accused.

Explaining further, Bansuri Swaraj said: "For a common accused, the fine has been rosed from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs 50 Lakh and the jail term has also been increased from 3-5 to 5-10 years. For a service provider, the fine will now be Rs. 5 crore and the accused will be debarred for eight years."

"If the paper leak involves a criminal organisation, the minimum fine has been made Rs. 10 crore with imprisonment upto 7-10 years. Therefore, this amendment protects merit, preserves fairness and safeguards the dreams of India's youth. This amendment is the product of a responsive governance by a responsible Modi government," she asserted.

Referring to PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', she said: "He has ensured that youth transform from exam worrier to exam warrior."

Pointing to CUET-UG and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the BJP asserted that the Modi government has not restricted reforms to institutions but also digitised it.

She accused the Congress and other opposition parties of attempting to create a narrative that paper leak issue was "born was 2014".

"If media reports are to be believed, in opposition-ruled states and during the previous UPA regime, around 22 paper leak cases were reported," Swaraj said.

Giving an example, she said,:" High tech paper leak took place in the pharmaceutical exam in Punjab."

"I am calling out Opposition on its selective outrage. Has the resignation of the Punjab Education Minister been sought?" the BJP MP asked.

She further said that they was no professional testing body before 2014, as NTA was formed in 2017.

Using a Gen Z term, Swaraj said: "Modiji clocked it and provided a legislative solution."

--IANS

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