Dwarikesh Sugar’s Q1 loss widens to Rs 26 crore, revenue falls 12 pc

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited on Tuesday reported a wider consolidated net loss of Rs 25.73 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with a net loss of Rs 9.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal (Q1 FY26).

The company's revenue from operations declined 11.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 358 crore from Rs 405.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing.

It also reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 26 crore during the quarter, compared with a positive EBITDA of Rs 4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Loss before tax widened to Rs 34.38 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 13.03 crore a year earlier, while the net loss expanded to Rs 25.73 crore from Rs 9.38 crore.

Despite the weaker financial performance, the company sold 7.50 lakh quintals of sugar during the quarter, up from 6.63 lakh quintals in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Average domestic sugar realisation improved to Rs 4,064 per quintal from Rs 3,962 per quintal a year ago.

Sugar inventory stood at 7.80 lakh quintals as of June 30, 2026, lower than 9.71 lakh quintals recorded a year earlier.

The company's distillery operations witnessed a sharp decline during the quarter as industrial alcohol production fell to 28.85 lakh litres from 214.99 lakh litres in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sales also declined to 78.17 lakh litres from 216.49 lakh litres, as per its regulatory filing.

As of June 30, 2026, Dwarikesh Sugar's outstanding long-term debt stood at Rs 83.52 crore, relating to the distillery project at its DD unit. The company said the loan carries a concessional rate of interest.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains focused on improving sugarcane availability for the upcoming crushing season.

It noted that initiatives undertaken over the past year have started delivering encouraging results through improved varietal balance and satisfactory crop development.

However, it cautioned that final cane availability will depend on weather conditions after September.

--IANS

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