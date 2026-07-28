Gukesh to face challenger Sindarov in World Chess Championship match at Geneva

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) India's reigning World Champion D Gukesh will take on challenger Javokhir Sindarov in the FIDE World Chess Championship Match 2026 at Geneva, Switzerland, from November 25 to December 15, 2026, the sport's global governing body FIDE announced on Tuesday.

Both Gukesh, who became the World Champion by beating China's Ding Liren in Singapore in 2024, and Uzbekistan's Sindarov, who came through the FIDE Challenger Tournament, will be 20 years old when the event begins, making it the youngest World Championship contest in history.

The FIDE World Championship Match will consist of 14 classical games. The first player to score 7½ points will win the match, with no further games played once that score has been reached. Should the score be tied after all 14 classical games, the World Champion will be decided through tiebreaks

FIDE Interim President and former World Champion Viswanathan Anand welcomed the announcement and said besides Switzerland, the United States and Cyprus had bid to organise the match.

“Several countries expressed a strong interest in hosting the FIDE World Championship Match, including India, the United States and Cyprus. After carefully considering all the proposals, FIDE has decided to stage the match on neutral soil and bring it to Geneva, a city with a historic tradition of bringing nations and cultures together. We look forward to welcoming the global chess community to Switzerland. The local chess fans will have the opportunity to experience world-class chess in person, while millions of fans around the globe can follow the battle online as the duel for the highest title in chess unfolds,” Anand was quoted as saying in a press release on Tuesday.

“This is a truly special day for Swiss chess,” said André Vögtlin, President of the Swiss Chess Federation (SSB), commenting on the selection of Geneva as host city for the World Championship. “Twenty-two years after Brissago, an event of global chess significance is returning to Switzerland. For us, this is far more than wonderful news – it’s a defining moment for chess in our country, one that fills us with both joy and motivation.”

Hosting an event of this magnitude is, according to Vögtlin, a great honour – but not only that. “It’s also a unique opportunity to raise the public profile of chess in Switzerland even further and to inspire new players to take up our sport. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be sharing regular updates on how we’re using this mega-event to boost the popularity of the ‘royal game’ in our country,” he added.

The FIDE World Championship Match is the pinnacle of the FIDE World Championship Cycle, bringing together the reigning World Champion and the challenger who has earned the right to compete for the crown.

As reigning champion, Gukesh will defend the crown he won in Singapore in December 2024. At the age of 18, he defeated China’s Ding Liren, securing victory in the fourteenth and final classical game to become the 18th World Champion and the youngest player ever to hold the title. Gukesh is the second Indian after Anand to win the World Championship title.

Sindarov earned his opportunity to challenge for the crown by winning the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026 in Cyprus. The Uzbek grandmaster secured first place with a round to spare, adding another major achievement to his victory at the 2025 FIDE World Cup.

Their match in Geneva will place two of the defining players of chess’s new generation opposite one another, with the World Championship title at stake.

--IANS

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