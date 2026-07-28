July 28, 2026 7:49 PM हिंदी

Ayushmann Khurrana on what he loves about Sanjeev Kumar: He had superb expressions

Ayushmann Khurrana on what he loves about Sanjeev Kumar: He had superb expressions

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana revealed what he loves about late Bollywood legend Sanjeev Kumar during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Ayushmann, who was promoting his recent release, ‘Pati Patni aur Woh Do’, said that Sanjeev Kumar was gifted with superb expressions.

The 'Dream Girl' actor told IANS, "He had superb expressions. To give such naturally endearing expressions, that too in the 1970s. It was very different."

‘Pati Patni aur Woh Do’ is a remake of the 2019 Mudassar Aziz directorial 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekkar, and Ananya Panday.

The film itself is a retelling of the 1978 drama, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Made under the direction of B. R. Chopra, the movie was led by Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur.

Citing an example of Sanjeev Kumar's brilliance in the movie, Ayushmann went on to say, "The way he notices the lead and blinks his eye. Every movement was so measured and yet so natural. I think only Sanjeev Kumar could have done that. He was one of the subtle actors of that time, yet commercial at the same time. So, he has set a benchmark."

Known for movies like 'Sholay (1975)', 'Arjun Pandit (1976)', 'Zindagi (1977)', 'Trishul (1978)', 'Khilona (1970)', 'Naya Din Nai Raat (1974)', 'Yehi Hai Zindagi (1977)', 'Devata (1978)', 'Biwi-O-Biwi (1981)', 'Angoor (1982)', 'Hero (1983)', and 'Ram Tere Kitne Naam (1985)', Sanjeev Kumar passed away on 6 November 1985, at the age of 47, after suffering a massive heart attack.

Coming back to ‘Pati Patni aur Woh Do’, the drama chronicles the confusing journey of a married man, Prajapati Pandey (Played by Ayushmann), who gets entangled with not one or two, but three women, leading to some majorly chaotic situations.

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' arrived at the cinema halls on May 15 and opened to mixed reviews.

--IANS

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