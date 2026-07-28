Malaysia Ladies golf: Guntas Kaur Sandhu tied for 2nd spot, Ceerat in sixth place on opening day

Selangor (Malaysia), July 28 (IANS) Chandigarh’s Guntas Kaur Sandhu carded a brilliant one-over 73 to take the tied second spot along with three others after the opening round of the coveted Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open in Selangor, Malaysia, on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old is part of a two-member Indian team sent by the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the National Sports Federation (NSF) recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Government of India.

Panchkula’s Ceerat Kang carded a two-over 74 at the par-72 Glenmarie Golf & Country Club to end Day 1 in solo sixth position. Malaysia’s Foong Zi Yu submitted her card at one-under 71 to take the opening round lead. In the team championship, India are placed third with a combined total of three-over 147.

A total of 54 golfers from 11 countries, including China, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, South Korea, the Philippines, and Singapore, are competing in the event.

Guntas sank three birdies on the ninth, 11th and 16th holes against bogeys on the 10th, 15th, 17th and 18th holes. Talking about her round, Guntas said: “The course is playing in pristine conditions, and I quite liked how it behaved today. I tried to utilise all my learnings on the IGU circuit here in Malaysia, and the outcome has been very positive. There are two rounds left, and I resolve to maintain my concentration and focus on the process. Hoping for a memorable result.”

The Indian Golf Union, the National Sports Federation (NSF) recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Government of India, has sent the two-member team comprising young golfers Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu to compete in the coveted Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open being staged in Selangor, Malaysia, from July 28 to 30, 2026.

Panchkula’s Ceerat Kang is currently ranked No. 1 while Guntas Kaur Sandhu of Chandigarh is placed second in the IGU Ladies Order of Merit.

Ceerat, aged 19, has had a consistent 2025-26 season with 12 top-10 finishes out of 20 starts, including a victory at the Greens to Glory Junior Masters Championship last year.

Guntas, on the other hand, posted 13 top-10 finishes, including four victories from 20 starts on the IGU amateur circuit. The 15-year-old won the IGU Eastern India Ladies, IGU Southern India Ladies, IGU Maharashtra Ladies and IGU West Bengal Ladies in the 2025-26 season.

The tournament, in its 40th edition, is being staged at the Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, with around 40 amateur golfers from 20 countries competing in the three-round event, with individual winners decided after 54 holes. The champion team will be decided after 36 holes with the combined score of the two golfers.

--IANS

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