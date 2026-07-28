July 28, 2026 7:51 PM हिंदी

KJo celebrates 3 years of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ with rare BTS pictures: Can’t wait to be back on set

KJo celebrates 3 years of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ with rare BTS pictures: Can’t wait to be back on set

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar is celebrating the 3rd anniversary of his directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

On Tuesday, the director-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from the making of the film. In the pictures, KJo can be seen fully-immersed in his creative process as he directs his actors, jams with them and different HODs from the sets. In the pictures, he can also be seen discussing the scenes with the late actor Dharmendra.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Photo Dump of one of the most joyous experiences I have had on set! #3yearsofRRKPK. I can’t wait to be back on set, for my own heart”.

The film marked KJo’s return to direction 7 years after his last film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The film featured an ensemble starcast of Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

KJo has shot the film extensively in New Delhi. Several photos from their outdoor shoot leaked online at the time of shooting, revealing that the film is adopting a retro vibe. It was released in cinemas a week after the big clash of Hollywood films ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, KJo is all set to return as a host for the second season of the reality show ‘The Traitors’, which will start streaming from August 13. Collaborating with independent distributor All3Media International for the local adaptation of IDTV's BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format, season two is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. 21 celebrity players will battle for the grand prize and the coveted title.

Season 2 of ‘The Traitors’ is set to premiering on August 13 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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