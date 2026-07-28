Amit Malviya's one-liner seen as BJP's message: Never underestimate PM Modi

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) A cryptic Hindi post by BJP National Information & Technology Department in-charge Amit Malviya has sparked political discussion, with many interpreting it as an expression of confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership amid the latest political developments.

Malviya wrote on X: “Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur Bajirao ki talwar par sandeh nahi karte, kabhi bhi maat de sakti hai.” Loosely translated into English, the statement means: “One should never doubt the stride of a cheetah, the vision of a hawk, and the sword of Bajirao—they can outmanoeuvre anyone at any moment.”

The timing of the post has drawn attention. It came amid an intensified Opposition offensive against Prime Minister Modi following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister.

Opposition parties have projected the development as a political setback for the Prime Minister, claiming it reflects that the government yielded to sustained protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party. The narrative that the Opposition has been pedalling suggests: “the resignation of Pradhan means that the Modi government was compelled to retreat under mounting public and political pressure.”

Against this backdrop, Malviya's brief but pointed message is being viewed by political observers as carrying a larger political subtext. While the BJP leader did not mention either the Prime Minister or the ongoing controversy by name, the post has been widely interpreted as conveying unwavering faith in PM Modi's leadership and strategic abilities.

Political observers say that the imagery invoked in the message—a cheetah's speed, a hawk's sharp vision, and the legendary swordsmanship of Bajirao—symbolises agility, foresight and decisive action.

The post is seen as suggesting that despite the current political criticism, PM Modi possesses the ability to regain the initiative and checkmate his opponents when the moment so demands.

Malviya's one-line post seems to have added another dimension to the debate. BJP backers interpret it as a reminder that the party leadership believes PM Modi retains the strategic acumen and political strength to reverse adverse narratives and regain the upper hand despite sustained attacks from the Opposition.

--IANS

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