PM Modi calls for global AI compact at G20 summit; announces summit in India

Johannesburg, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the third session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, emphasised the need for a fair and just future powered by technology that is human-centric, global, and open-source, rather than finance-centric and exclusive.

He highlighted India’s inclusive approach to technology, citing broad participation in digital payments, space technology, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Prime Minister, in a series of X posts, said that the third session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg focused on ensuring a fair and just future for all, with a focus on sectors such as critical minerals, AI and more.

“In my remarks, I called for promoting technology that is human-centric, global and open source instead of merely finance-centric, national and exclusive in nature,” he said.

PM Modi said that this is also what we are working towards in India, seen in broad participation in areas such as digital payments, space technology and AI.

The Prime Minister said that India’s approach to AI is based on the three pillars of equitable access, population-scale skilling, and responsible deployment.

“India’s AI Mission is working towards ensuring that the benefits of AI reach every part of India, including every district and language,” he said.

PM Modi pointed out that it must be ensured that AI is used for global good and its misuse is prevented.

“For these steps, we need to create a global compact on AI and also place strict restrictions on the usage of AI for deepfakes, crime and terror activities,” he said.

The Prime Minister also informed that India looks forward to welcoming the world to the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

“We have picked the theme of Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that in this era of AI, the approach must shift from thinking about ‘jobs for today’ to ‘capabilities for tomorrow’.

“We hope that in the next few years, the G20 will develop a global framework for talent mobility. This will boost innovation and benefit the youth of our planet,” PM Modi said.

--IANS

dan/