PM Modi, Burnham vow to take India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights

London/New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with his counterpart from the United Kingdom, Andy Burnham, as both leaders vowed to enhance the ongoing cooperation between both countries across key sectors.

"Delighted to speak with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham. Congratulated him on assuming office and conveyed my best wishes for a successful tenure. We agreed to work together across sectors such as technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy, education and people-to-people ties and take the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights," PM Modi wrote on X after the phone call.

"We will also collaborate closely to fully harness the trade and investment opportunities presented by the recently operationalised India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity and well-being of both our people," he added.

According to the UK Prime Minister's office, Andy Burnham began by reflecting on the strength of the UK-India partnership and the significant impact it has had on local communities across the UK.

"The Prime Minister set out his ambitions to further enhance the UK-India relationship, including through the UK-India Vision 2035 framework and strong people-to-people links. The Prime Minister praised the contribution Indian communities in the UK make to the fabric of UK society, with Prime Minister Modi noting the links between the two leaders’ own home cities of Manchester and Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, which he called the Manchester of India," read a statement issued by 10 Downing Street.

Turning to trade, Burnham underlined the value of the recently introduced Free Trade Agreement between the UK and India, which will create opportunities for people across both countries.

"The Prime Minister set out his personal commitment to the UK-India Technology Security Initiative, and both leaders noted the potential to work together on cutting edge technology, such as AI. The two leaders then discussed the situation in the Middle East, agreeing to continue to work closely together towards deescalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Both leaders look forward to speaking again soon and meeting in person at the earliest opportunity," the statement added.

Last week, PM Modi congratulated Burnham on assuming office, saying India and the UK would continue to strengthen their partnership across key areas including trade, investment, technology and defence.

"Warmest congratulations to Mr. Andy Burnham on assuming office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. India and the UK are bound by shared democratic values and enjoy wide-ranging cooperation across trade, investment, technology, defence and people-to-people relations. With CETA entering into force this month, our bilateral partnership is poised to grow even stronger," PM Modi wrote on X.

"I look forward to working closely with you to further deepen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance our shared Vision 2035,” PM Modi added.

–IANS

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