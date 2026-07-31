Foreign Secretary Misri, Bhutan PM discuss cooperation in diverse fields

Thimphu, July 31 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday called on Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu and discussed the growing cooperation between both countries in diverse fields.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, today and discussed India-Bhutan cooperation in diverse fields. Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the healthy progress in bilateral ties and India’s unwavering support for Bhutan’s development," Embassy of India in Thimphu stated on X.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Misri called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and shared progress in bilateral development cooperation.

During the meeting, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck reiterated Bhutan's support for strengthening ties with India.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides discussed all aspects of bilateral cooperation, including development partnership, energy, trade and investment, connectivity, people-to-people ties, and other regional issues of mutual importance.

During the fifth Plan Talks held on Thursday, officials from the two nations reviewed the overall progress and implementation of the Indian government's support for INR/Nu. 100 billion (10,000 crore) for Bhutan’s 13th FYP period (2024-29). This support covers Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) and the Programme Grant.

"A total of 12 new PTA projects amounting to INR/Nu. 3,320 million (332 crore) were approved, covering sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, urban amenities and disaster management. With this, a total of 82 PTA projects have been approved under the 13th FYP, amounting to INR/Nu. 68,600 million (6,860 crore). GoI has also released INR/Nu. 12,500 million (1,250 crore) towards ESP, INR/Nu. 7,352 million (735.20 crore) towards HICDPs and INR/Nu. 2,000 million (200 crore) towards Programme Grant. The meeting reviewed the progress in utilisation of these funds," the MEA said.

India reiterated its commitment to support the Bhutan government's development agenda, guided by the shared vision of the Bhutan King and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and based on the priorities of the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan. The Bhutanese side expressed appreciation for India's support and its significance for various programmes under its 13th FYP.

–IANS

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