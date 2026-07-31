CWG 2026: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh storm into judo finals

Glasgow, July 31 (IANS) India's judo campaign received a major boost at the 2026 Commonwealth Games as Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh powered into the finals of their respective weight categories on Friday, guaranteeing the country two more medals and keeping hopes of a golden double alive.

In the closely contested semifinal, Asmita beat Summer Shaw from Scotland 1-0 (Yuko) and thus secured a gritty performance to reach the women's 48kg final, the result being decided by the Golden Score.

The contest was a closely fought tactical battle and, over the four minutes of regular time, neither judoka was able to gain the upper hand. Shaw, who has won the senior British title four times, countered Asmita move for move, with the result that they nullified each other.

Although the Indian judoka was given a Shido penalty towards the end of the regulation period, she kept her composure under pressure and would not let that blow stop her from making her attempt, instead forcing the match into sudden-death overtime.

It wasn't until after more than two minutes of Golden Score that Asmita finally managed to secure the deciding opening. She timed her attack exactly right, threw Shaw onto the mat and kept control long enough to obtain a Yuko, thus winning the match after it had lasted for 6 minutes and 27 seconds and causing the celebrations in the Indian camp.

Not long after that, Harsh Singh secured a spot for India with another judoka in the gold medal match in the men's 60kg event.

In the semifinal, Harsh gave a dominant performance against Australia's Pedro Carlos Antun Neto, maintained control of the match, and thus won it to reach his first Commonwealth Games final.

Since both Asmita and Harsh have reached the title matches, India is now assured of two additional medals in judo, the two athletes being scheduled to compete for gold later on that day.

--IANS

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