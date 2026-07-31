Yogi Babu comes onboard the unit of Saiju Kurup's Malayalam film 'Harivarasanam'

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) Well known Malayalam actor Saiju Kurup, who plays the lead in director Rajesh Nair's upcoming devotional Malayalam film 'Harivarasanam', on Friday welcomed Tamil comedian Yogi Babu onboard the unit of the film.

Taking to his Instagram page, Saiju Kurup posted a picture of himself with Yogi Babu and wrote, "#Harivarasanam, the divine tale continues. Happy to welcome onboard,Shri Yogi Babu @yogiibabuorginal. Get ready for an intense blend of emotion, devotion, and powerful storytelling. @yogiibabuorginal. @director_rajeshmohanan @ajithvinayakafilms @sarathkumar2222 @ampady_k @ranjin_raj @sajadkaakku @ajiesh_edamon @sasi.poduval @rakhil._ @stephy_zaviour @sithara_vijayan @eva_anil."

The film, which is being directed by Rajesh Nair who is best known for having directed films like Salt Mango Tree and Thrissur Pooram, is being produced by Vinayaka Ajith.

It may be recalled that the film had gone on floors in the beginning of this month, with a pooja ceremony that was held at the Chitranjali studio in Thiruvananthapuram where a grand set resembling the famous Sabarimala temple was erected.

The story for the film has been penned by Ampadhy K while the project has been designed by R Jayachandran. The film boasts of a fine technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Sajad Kaaku while music for the film is to be scored by Ranjin Raj.

Ajiesh Edamon has been roped in as the editor for this film, which has costumes designed by Stephy Zaviour. Production design is by Rakhil and production control is by Sasi Poduval.

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu, who has now come onboard the unit of the Malayalam film, is currently working on a number of films including actor Ravi Mohan's first directorial, 'An Ordinary Man', in which he plays the lead.

Only last week, the shooting of critically acclaimed writer and director Anand Annamalai's upcoming film, 'Kaagangal', featuring actors Kishore and Yogi Babu in the lead, was wrapped up.

Sources in the know had told IANS that the Kaagangal's final day of shooting had coincided with actor Yogi Babu's birthday, making it a memorable occasion for the cast and crew. In fact, the unit chose to mark the milestone with a cake-cutting celebration on the sets.

Produced by Mayavaram Pictures, 'Kaagangal' has caught the attention of fans and film buffs as it is being directed by Anand Annamalai, the acclaimed writer of the National Award-winning Tamil film 'Kaaka Muttai' and the critically acclaimed 'Kuttrame Thandanai'.

Anand Annamalai, apart from writting the story, screenplay and dialogues for 'Kaagangal', has also produced, directed and edited the film.

Apart from Kishore and Yogi Babu, the film features Vidharth, Lijomol Jose, and Guru Somasundaram in pivotal roles.

--IANS

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