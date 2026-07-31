Neena Gupta, Sumeet Vyas team up for ‘Chumbak’, show to drop on August 28

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta and actor Sumeet Vyas have joined forces for the upcoming streaming series ‘Chumbak’.

The show promises to bring back the kind of neighbourhood where front doors were always open, and the neighbours never needed an appointment. The series also stars Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar.

Talking about the series, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “‘Chumbak’ is our latest offering in the comedy genre - a genre our members enjoy on Netflix. In our lives today, our neighbours become our extended family and JD & Aatish have created a world to bring this community, its bonds, its oddities, and its dynamics to life. We hope the world of Chumbak and its magnetic characters will feel familiar and lived in as they go through their life grappling with themes like contemporary marriages, modern day parenting, ageing friends and life as a community”.

“The flavour and comedic style of JD & Aatish's work always brings the family together because it feels instantly familiar, deeply entertaining and full of heart. Their ability to find humour in the ordinary without ever losing the emotional core is what makes their storytelling so special. As we continue to build a slate that spans genres and formats, we're excited to bring a comedy like Chumbak to audiences in India and around the world”, she added.

The multi-generational comedy set in a contemporary urban Indian neighbourhood where no celebration is too small, no crisis ever stays private and everyday comes with a healthy dose of chaos.

The show brings back the warmth, wit and razor-sharp observations that have made their storytelling a favourite across generations, while introducing audiences to this vibrant community that functions as an extended family.

The show is set to drop on August 28 on Netflix.

--IANS

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