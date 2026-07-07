PM Modi and Indonesian counterpart share a lighter moment at banquet lunch, latter’s praise draws cheers

Jakarta, July 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shared a lighter moment during the banquet lunch on Tuesday, and their light-hearted interaction caught the attention of all those dignitaries present from both sides.

The heart-warming moment was, though, laced with a deeper message as the Indonesian counterpart spoke about imitating India’s growth and progress under PM Modi’s leadership.

“I follow your career and copy many of your programmes. And I don’t mind admitting it,” said the Indonesian President, drawing the attention as well as the smiles of everyone present.

He added that both nations faced a similar set of challenges and needed ‘strong leadership’ to overcome them.

His remarks came as a clear endorsement of PM Modi’s leadership and acknowledgement of India’s rising growth trajectory in the past few decades.

The words of praise for the Indian Prime Minister were backed by dignitaries as they thumped desks to express support.

“I’m happy there is no copyright in following this progress”, he further said, leaving everyone present at the banquet launch, including PM Modi, to break into laughter.

Earlier, the Indonesian President conferred the country's highest honour, 'Bintang Adipurna', on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia', instituted in 1959, is the highest civilian and military medal of honour conferred by the Southeast Asian nation, recognising extraordinary service.

Prior to the bilateral talks with the Indonesian President, PM Modi was given an unprecedented ceremonial welcome in Jakarta.

As PM Modi made his way to Merdeka Palace (the Presidential Palace of Indonesia), he was greeted by cheerful schoolchildren lining the road, holding the national flags of both Indonesia and India.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto warmly welcomed him, and the two leaders shared a hug. This was followed by the national anthems of both countries.

--IANS

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