PM KUSUM scheme brings relief to farmers in MP's Bundelkhand region

Damoh, May 6 (IANS) In Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region, where timely irrigation has long been a challenge, the PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan) Yojana has emerged as a lifeline for farmers. The initiative is transforming agriculture by providing reliable irrigation, reducing costs, and boosting incomes.

Farmers like Pancham Singh Lodhi and Munna Yadav from Bitli village in the Tendukheda block of Damoh district have become examples of self-reliant farming. Pancham Singh recalled the difficulties he faced due to frequent power outages and the rising expenses of diesel pumps.

He often had to wake up at odd hours to irrigate his fields, and any delay meant his crops risked drying out. The high cost of diesel made farming increasingly unprofitable.

His fortunes changed when he applied under the Pradhan Mantri Solar Pump Scheme. With a subsidy covering nearly 90 per cent of the cost, he paid only around Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 for installation.

The solar pump now provides uninterrupted irrigation throughout the day, leading to higher productivity and drastically reduced expenses. Pancham Singh’s income has improved significantly, as he no longer spends on diesel or electricity, and timely irrigation ensures better yields.

Munna Yadav shared a similar experience, noting that his monthly electricity bills once reached Rs 10,000. With the solar pump, this expense has been eliminated.

He said the scheme has not only benefited him personally but also inspired him to spread awareness among fellow farmers.

Officials explained that in the first phase, solar systems will be installed in 2,000 non-BPL households and 10,000 BPL households, with the latter receiving panels free of cost through state government support. The scheme is designed to empower farmers, reduce dependence on conventional energy, and promote sustainable agriculture.

By cutting costs and ensuring reliable irrigation, the solar pump initiative is helping farmers in Bundelkhand move toward self-reliance. It is turning agriculture into a more profitable and sustainable venture, offering both economic relief and environmental benefits.

--IANS

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