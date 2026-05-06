May 07, 2026 12:19 AM हिंदी

Indian-origin stars Theegala, Bhatia eye momentum shift at Truist Championship

Indian-origin stars Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, Sudarshan Yellamaraju eye momentum shift at Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte (USA). Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Charlotte (USA), May 6 (IANS) As the PGA Tour heads to North Carolina for one of its premier Signature events, attention turns to a group of rising Indian-origin golfers aiming to regain rhythm and make a strong impression. With several high-profile names returning and others absent, the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club promises a compelling mix of storylines.

Akshay Bhatia, the only Indian-origin winner on the PGA Tour this season, headlines the trio alongside Sahith Theegala and Sudarshan Yellamaraju. All three have demonstrated encouraging progress in recent weeks and will look to capitalize on that form.

Theegala, in particular, has been consistent, registering four top-10 finishes this season, including a notable tie for sixth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His regular presence in Signature events highlights his growing stature on Tour.

Bhatia’s season began on a high note with a victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but a dip followed as he missed cuts in back-to-back events, including the Hero Indian Open and the Masters. He now arrives at Quail Hollow determined to rediscover his earlier momentum.

Meanwhile, Yellamaraju, the Indo-Canadian golfer, has quietly impressed with two top-10 finishes this year, including a solid showing at The Players Championship.

The field also features several in-form international players. Cameron Young has been one of the standout performers, already securing two victories this season, including the recent Cadillac Championship. His consistent results, including a top-three finish at the Masters, make him a strong contender yet again. He also won the PLAYERS.

Another player drawing attention is Matt Fitzpatrick, who has enjoyed a remarkable run with three wins in his last four starts. One of those victories came alongside his brother Alex Fitzpatrick at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Fitzpatrick brothers have made history this year, becoming the first siblings to win tournaments on different tours in consecutive weeks. Matt’s triumphs also include the RBC Heritage and Valspar Championship, underlining his exceptional form.

Alex Fitzpatrick has also made strides, earning his PGA Tour card with the Zurich Classic win and following it up with a top-10 finish at the Cadillac Championship in his first start since qualifying.

Notably absent from this week’s line-up are world number one Scottie Scheffler and Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai. While Scheffler has opted for rest, Rai will compete at Myrtle Beach after missing qualification for this Signature event.

--IANS

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