'Solar Loan Mela' organised in Nalanda to promote PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Nalanda, May 6 (IANS) To connect residents of Bihar’s Nalanda district with the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and spread awareness about its benefits, a Solar Loan Mela was organised on Wednesday at the Electricity Division Office in Biharsharif.

The event was jointly inaugurated by District Magistrate Kundan Kumar, Deputy Development Commissioner Shubham Kumar and Superintending Engineer Manish Kant.

A large number of people applied under the scheme during the mela, with officials highlighting that affordable bank loans for rooftop solar units could help households substantially reduce electricity bills.

Addressing the gathering, District Magistrate Kundan Kumar said installation of solar systems was not only a way to cut electricity expenses but also a step towards nation-building and environmental protection.

He noted that India imports nearly 80 per cent of its crude oil requirement and stressed that wider adoption of solar energy was essential for achieving the vision of an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

The District Magistrate added that installation of a single solar unit helps reduce carbon emissions equivalent to planting around 100 trees annually.

“We worship the rising and setting sun; now we have an opportunity to harness solar energy every day,” he said.

Superintending Engineer Manish Kant said the scheme enables people to become both consumers and producers of electricity.

He said subsidies of Rs 30,000 for a 1-kilowatt system, Rs 60,000 for a 2-kilowatt system and Rs 78,000 for a 3-kilowatt system are being provided under the scheme.

With installation costs averaging around Rs 60,000 per kilowatt, banks are offering loans at interest rates ranging from 5 to 6 per cent, he added.

Officials said loans up to Rs 2 lakh can be availed with basic documents such as identity proof, address proof and electricity bills.

Executive Engineer Vikas Kumar said loans for 88 beneficiaries were sanctioned during the mela, while over 100 new consumers registered under the scheme.

He added that solar panels would be installed at the beneficiaries’ households within a week.

Under the first phase of the programme, the administration has set a target of covering 2,000 non-BPL households and 10,000 BPL households.

Officials said BPL families would receive solar panels free of cost.

Vipul Saurabh, Regional Manager of Bihar Gramin Bank, said the scheme would benefit both citizens and the country by promoting energy self-reliance amid global uncertainties.

He said all 104 branches of Bihar Gramin Bank in Nalanda district are facilitating access to the scheme.

Beneficiaries including Pratik Raj, Dharmaraj Prasad and Sandeep Kumar expressed optimism that the initiative would reduce their electricity bills to nearly zero and encouraged more people to adopt solar energy.

--IANS

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