May 07, 2026 12:20 AM हिंदी

Saba Pataudi gets emotional as Jeh & Inaaya send voice note & handwritten cards on her 50th birthday

Saba Pataudi gets emotional as Jeh & Inaaya send voice note & handwritten cards on her 50th birthday

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stepped into her 50th year on the 1st of May. The younger sister of Saif Ali Khan seemed emotional as her niece Inaaya Kemmu and nephew Jehangir Ali Khan made handwritten notes and sent voice notes to her on her important day.

The star sibling recently took to her social media account to thank her family after Soha Ali Khan hosted an intimate birthday lunch for her.

Sharing glimpses from the celebration, Saba appeared visibly overwhelmed as she posed with her family while cutting her birthday cake.

Going by the visuals and her caption, it appeared that her other nieces and nephews Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and little Jeh were missed during the celebration, possibly due to professional or academic commitments.

In one of the family pictures, the women were seen dressed in elegant casual wear. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stylish in denim paired with a relaxed shirt.

Saba wrote, “1st May 2026! Familia......50th....Lovin it! There is more to come....but this was a special beginning to a beautiful journey ahead.”

She added, “Thank you Soha for hosting this lunch! Bebo for the fabulous balloons, card and gift..bhai too! Inni card and Jeh baba voice note were gems! All of you for making it special. This year started.....on a fabulous note! Missed the boys. Jeh Tim Iggy and of course Sara too! And Amma!! Love you all! Thank uuuuu.”

For the uninitiated, Saba is daughter of late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, has always maintained a close bond with her siblings Saif and Soha.

Saif, now 55, and Soha, 47, along with the family are often seen celebrating festivals and family occasions together.

Saba also shares a warm relationship with Kareena, fondly called “Bebo,” and was recently seen spending quality time with the family during Eid celebrations.

–IANS

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