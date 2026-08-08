PM Ekta Malls in J&K to open new markets for artisans, boost local crafts and entrepreneurship

Jammu, Aug 8 (IANS) The PM Ekta (Unity) Malls initiative, under which two malls will be constructed in Jammu and Kashmir, is expected to create new marketing opportunities for local artisans, self-help groups and entrepreneurs by providing a dedicated platform where locally manufactured and traditional products can gain wider visibility among tourists, customers and buyers from across the country.

The initiative comes as the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, recently approved the construction of two PM Ekta (Unity) Malls in Jammu and Srinagar at a total estimated cost of Rs 255 crore.

The proposed malls are aimed at promoting local crafts, Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products and items covered under the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative, thereby giving traditional and locally produced goods greater market access.

In Udhampur, local artisans have welcomed the project and said that the initiative is likely to particularly benefit people associated with traditional handicrafts, handloom and other skill-based occupations.

The artisans also welcomed the Union Territory government's decision, describing the initiative as an important step towards taking Udhampur and Jammu and Kashmir's traditional products to the national market and giving local creators a dedicated space to showcase their work.

Fabric artist Anamika Sharma, speaking to IANS, said, "Our government has brought in the concept of the Unity Mall, which is going to open in both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions. As an artist, I am really happy that we will get a space in the future where I can display my handicraft products. As an artist, I have currently started through online platforms, but obviously, I want a physical space in the future to display my products, where people can enter, talk to me, and I can get on-ground feedback while keeping our tradition alive."

Croatian artist Nazreen Salaria said the government initiative would provide artisans with a dedicated platform and described it as a "very important resource" for people engaged in traditional crafts and local businesses.

"The Unity Mall being constructed will give us a platform where, until today, we didn't have any such platform to sell our products. So, this will benefit us, and it will also benefit customers, as we will be able to deal directly with customers through this," Salaria told IANS.

The proposed malls are expected to provide local producers with greater access to consumers and tourists while also helping artisans establish direct connections with buyers.

Officials from the District Industries Centre and the Handicrafts Department also highlighted the initiative as a significant opportunity to strengthen local enterprises, encourage entrepreneurship, expand market access and support the growth of Udhampur's artisan community.

Speaking to IANS, Udhampur District Industries Centre (DIC) General Manager Kishore Singh Katoch said, "As the Unity Mall is opening here in Jammu, it will boost our economy, trade, tourism, and our MSMEs. As far as DIC (District Industries Centre) is concerned, the artisans or those who have taken loans to start their small businesses will be able to comfortably sell and display their products there and increase their sales. Therefore, the opening of this Unity Mall will provide a good boost to the DIC and the industrial sector, and we will benefit greatly from it."

Katoch added that the mall could prove particularly useful for artisans and small entrepreneurs who have invested in setting up businesses and need better avenues to display their products and reach customers.

The initiative, according to officials, could therefore contribute to strengthening the local industrial ecosystem while providing a wider platform for small businesses.

Handicrafts Service Centre Assistant Director Ambika Sambyal, speaking to IANS, said, "The Unity Mall that the Union Territory government has announced is going to be a very decision-making and vision-oriented initiative. Because it will provide a platform to local artisans and entrepreneurs, especially our handloom and handicraft artisans from Jammu and Kashmir."

"This will be a very good marketing platform for them, where we local residents can also purchase authentic handloom and handicraft products. Having a centralised platform like this is a great achievement and good news for everyone," she added.

The two proposed PM Ekta Malls in Jammu and Srinagar are expected to serve as centralised marketplaces for locally produced goods and traditional crafts.

Besides improving visibility for local products, the initiative is also expected to support tourism, promote authentic handicrafts and encourage entrepreneurs and self-help groups to expand their reach beyond local markets.

For artisans in Udhampur and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the project is being viewed as an opportunity to preserve traditional skills while connecting them with a larger customer base.

--IANS

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