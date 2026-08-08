Govt launches 'E-Samudra' platform to digitise maritime governance, boost seafarer welfare

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) The government on Saturday launched E-Samudra -- a digital platform integrating maritime services for seafarers, shipping companies, ports and other stakeholders -- to step up efforts to modernise maritime governance and strengthen seafarer welfare.

Inaugurating the platform, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal said seafarers would remain central to India's maritime growth strategy and that the government was committed to ensuring their safety, dignity and welfare.

"Every Indian seafarer must be safe, respected and supported," Sonowal said at a national stakeholder interaction on seafarer security, safety and welfare here.

He said India had emerged as the world's second-largest supplier of seafarers and expressed confidence that the country would soon become the largest supplier globally. He also said India was the world's leading ship recycling destination and was working to become one of the world's top five shipbuilding nations.

Describing E-Samudra as more than a technology platform, the minister said it would make maritime governance simpler, more transparent and stakeholder-centric.

The platform will provide a single digital window for maritime services, with online payments, real-time tracking and digitally issued certificates, Shipping Ministry Secretary Vijay Kumar said.

"E-Samudra will bring maritime services into a single digital window with end-to-end workflows, online payments, real-time tracking and digitally issued certificates," Kumar said.

The Directorate General of Maritime Administration also showcased an e-NAVIK 24x7 grievance redressal system, a proposed Seafarer Tracking Dashboard and the Digital Seafarers Employment Agreement.

India's active seafarer workforce increased from about 1.03 lakh in 2013 to more than 3.23 lakh in 2025, highlighting the need for stronger digital services and welfare mechanisms.

Director General of Maritime Administration Shyam Jagannathan said E-Samudra would shift maritime administration from a physical office-based system to digital-first and faceless governance.

The ministry said its maritime administration monitored more than 16,000 calls and handled over 40,000 communications during recent geopolitical disruptions affecting global shipping.

More than 4,000 stranded Indian seafarers were repatriated through coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, the Indian Navy and other stakeholders.

The initiatives were launched as part of the government's broader maritime sector transformation under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

--IANS

ag/