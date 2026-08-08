Indian junior pickleball players shine at Asian Junior Championship in Thailand, secure three medals

Nakhon Pathom (Thailand), Aug 8 (IANS) Indian junior pickleball players delivered a strong performance at the Asia Pickleball Junior Open / Asian Junior Championship 2026, securing three medals at the continental championship held at Mahidol University in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

Organised by the Asia Federation of Pickleball (AFP), the three day championship brought together some of Asia’s leading emerging junior pickleball talent across multiple age categories. The tournament provided young athletes with a high performance international platform to compete against strong opposition, gain valuable international exposure and represent their countries on the continental stage.

India’s medal winning campaign was led by Stuti and Anjali, who clinched the gold medal in the U18 Girls’ Doubles after an impressive campaign. Anjali Pol added another medal to India’s tally by securing the silver medal in the U18 Girls’ Singles, while Aadya and Keerthi secured the bronze medal in the U12 Girls’ Doubles.

Commenting on the performance, Arvind Prabhoo said, “This is a very encouraging performance from our young Indian players at the Asian Junior Championship. Winning a gold, silver and bronze across different age categories reflects the growing depth and potential of junior pickleball in India. International exposure at this stage is extremely important for the development of these athletes, and performances like these give us great confidence in the future of Indian pickleball.”

The Asia Pickleball Junior Open / Asian Junior Championship 2026, served as an important platform for the development of junior pickleball in Asia, featuring boys’ and girls’ competitions across multiple age categories. The championship focused on athlete development, international competition and creating long term pathways for emerging players.

India’s three medal haul, comprising one gold, one silver and one bronze, reflects the growing strength of the country’s junior pickleball talent and provides positive momentum for the young athletes as they continue to gain experience on the international stage.

--IANS

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