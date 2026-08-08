August 08, 2026 11:45 PM हिंदी

Ranvir Shorey reacts to the viral reel controversy: Why was the Prime Minister dragged into it?

Ranvir Shorey reacts to the viral reel controversy: Why was the Prime Minister dragged into it?

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey has responded to the backlash following a heated exchange on social media, asking why the Prime Minister was dragged into the argument.

Ranvir recently recreated the popular Gen Z protest reel with his 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2', co-star Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Parvin Dabas, which went viral.

When an X user reshared the reel with a sarcastic comment aimed at Ranvir, he also replied with a crude remark, garnering massive criticism from users.

The account had a photograph of a female as its profile picture, and hence, the actor was accused of using misogynistic language.

On Saturday, Ranvir shared a video on his Instagram, talking about how he feels the backlash towards him is completely unjustified.

He was heard saying in the clip, "The Prime Minister was also dragged into the abuse. So what did it mean? We are making a fun reel with our team, and you are bringing politics into it".

Ranvir said that, irrespective of gender, no one should use abusive language.

"There is an argument that if a girl abuses you, you should not abuse her. What is the logic behind this? - That girls are the form of Goddesses. So, even boys have Goddesses in them. If you are a boy, you don't have a part of your mother in you? If you are a girl, you don't have a part of your father in you? The Goddess resides in every creature, in every living thing," he went on to add.

He further urged people not to use liberalism as an excuse to bully and abuse others.

Ranvir further pointed out that the content creators and news publications have been simply trivializing the content of the tweet.

"You have no idea how many things you have to hear day and night when in public life. 99.99% of the time, you stay quiet, but 0.1% of the time, when it feels completely unreasonable, the person has the right to respond in the language in which it has been spoken to. And it is my moral, ethical, and constitutional right to do this," he concluded.

--IANS

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