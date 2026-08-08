Sonu Nigam reveals, 'I met Jermaine Jackson by chance'

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Acclaimed singer Sonu Nigam revealed that he met Jermaine Jackson by chance during a U.S visit shortly after the unfortunate demise of legend Michael Jackson.

He shared that he had composed a song about Jermaine and even got the opportunity to play that song with him later on.

Sonu Nigam reflected on his international journey during his appearance on Komal Nahta's podcast 'Game Changers: The Music Series'.

Sharing how he ended up crossing musical boundaries to work with some global icons during his tenure, the singer said, "I met Jermaine Jackson by chance in America. It was the time after Michael Jackson had passed away, and I had composed a song on him while crying. Till date, people love that song. I got an opportunity to play that song with Jermaine. We sang it at IIFA as well. If you see the video, you’ll see people were spellbound."

Sonu Nigam also looked back on his collaboration with other icons such as Britney Spears, Avicii and Polish singer Natalia.

"I had the opportunity to sing with Britney Spears for one of her albums. When I was on Twitter, she used to follow me, then I left Twitter. I did a song with Avicii. I also did a very good song with Polish singer Natalia. If I would’ve lived there, I could get more opportunities, but staying in India, having got these many chances is enough," he went on to add.

One of the most celebrated singers in the country, Sonu Nigam, has more than 6,000 songs in 32 languages to his credit during his tenure spanning around 3 decades.

He was also honored with a Padma Shri back in 2022.

Some of his most popular numbers include 'Sandese Aate Hain (Border, 1997)', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)', 'Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 2001)' and 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath, 2012).

--IANS

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