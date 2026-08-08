August 08, 2026 11:39 PM हिंदी

Baloch armed group blows up two electricity towers, sustains severe damage to other Pak infrastructure

Baloch armed group blows up two electricity towers, sustains severe damage to other Pak infrastructure (File Image)

Quetta, Aug 8 (IANS) The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) on Saturday claimed responsibility for destroying two electricity towers in Nasirabad of Balochistan province in Pakistan, local media reported.

Dosteen Baloch, spokesperson of BRG, said in a statement that the members of BRG blew up two 220 kV electricity towers going from the Och Power Plant to Punjab at the Piru Pul area near Mir Hassan area of Nasirabad district of Balochistan, reported The Balochistan Post.

Two towers collapsed, and two more sustained severe damage as a result of the explosion.

The spokesperson stated that BRG accepts responsibility for this attack and noted that such operations will continue until the independence of Balochistan from Pakistan.

In June, the BRG said that it launched an attack on what it described as the main Pakistani forces' camp in the Sanni area of Kachhi district (formerly Bolan). Spokesperson Dostain Baloch said the group's fighters encircled the camp "from all sides" on the night of June 2 before attacking it with rocket launchers, LMGs, and other heavy weaponry. The group said the assault resulted in multiple casualties, with several personnel reportedly killed and injured.

“Our organisation, the Baloch Republican Guards, accepts responsibility for this attack, and such operations will continue until the independence of Balochistan,” the statement said.

The latest incidents come against the backdrop of escalating attacks by Baloch groups targeting Pakistani military and police forces across Balochistan in recent days, resulting in heavy casualties and damage to infrastructure.

In May, BRG had claimed responsibility for attacks in Balochistan’s Sibi and Sohbatpur districts after completely destroying two electricity towers and damaging two others while causing casualties and material losses to Pakistani Rangers.

In a statement issued to the media, the spokesperson Baloch said the group’s fighters planted explosives in the Lemji area of Sibi on the night of May 6, resulting in the complete collapse of two electricity towers and severe damage to two others.

He added that the group attacked a Pakistani Rangers checkpoint in the Buskat area of Sohbatpur, using small and heavy weapons.

According to the statement, the assault led to “casualties and material losses” to the Rangers, The Balochistan Post reported.

–IANS

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