Piyush Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi over remark on PM Modi's Italy visit

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday after the latter criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy in a snide social media post on X.

"Why does Rahul Gandhi hate India and everything made in India so much?" Piyush Goyal quipped.

"India has today become the world's Trusted Destination through 'Made in India' and 'Local Goes Global', but the Congress sees a problem in every Indian achievement," the Union Minister said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is now earning the global respect, investment, and trust that the country has been waiting for decades and that is what Rahul Gandhi cannot tolerate," he added.

Rahul Gandhi had said on X that the Prime Minister is in Italy, distributing sweets, while the country is passing through an economic storm.

Prime Minister Modi gifted a packet of Parle's 'Melody' toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during their meeting in Rome.

The Italian Prime Minister shared a video on social media of PM Modi gifting her a packet of toffee.

'Melodi' or 'Melody' is an internet nickname coined by social media users for the friendly public chemistry between Prime Minister Modi and his Italian counterpart Meloni.

The term combines parts of their surnames -- Meloni + Modi = Melodi. It became a viral meme after the two leaders were seen warmly interacting at global events such as the G20 Summit and the COP28 in Dubai.

The phrase went viral online after Meloni posted a selfie video with PM Modi at COP28, captioned: "Good friends at COP28. #Melodi."

PM Modi is currently in Italy as part of the final leg of his five-nation tour to Europe.

'Melodi' has now come to reflect the improving ties between India and Italy in areas such as trade, defence and strategic cooperation in the changing geopolitical landscape that has seen India and the European country come closer.

After arriving in Rome on Tuesday, PM Modi met Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. The two leaders exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. A bilateral meeting between the two leaders is scheduled for Wednesday.

Earlier, Meloni shared an old picture of both the leaders at the Colosseum to welcome PM Modi on his arrival in Italy.

Sharing a picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni wrote, "Welcome to Rome, my friend!"

--IANS

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