May 20, 2026 6:45 PM हिंदी

Jr NTR expresses gratitude for all the love to 'Dragon', calls his admirers 'biggest blessing'

Jr NTR expresses gratitude for all the love to 'Dragon', calls his admirers 'biggest blessing'

Hyderabad, May 20 (IANS) Jr NTR turned a year older on Wednesday, and to commemorate the occasion, the makers of his next, "Dragon," unveiled the initial glimpse from his next with Prashanth Neel.

Jr NTR used social media to express his gratitude for all the lovely birthday wishes and the support shown towards "Dragon".

The 'RRR' actor claimed that his supporters are the biggest blessings in his cinematic journey.

He shared a statement on his official handle that read, "Over the years, your wishes and constant support have become one of the biggest blessings in my journey. Thank you my dear fans for standing by me with so much love through every phase.

Watching the response for the #DragonGlimpse has not only brought a big smile to our faces but also given us a lot of confidence and excitement to create an unforgettable experience for you all. And all the credit goes to ONE MAN, my PRASHANTH NEEL, who dreamt of DRAGON. (sic)."

"A heartfelt thank you to all my well wishers, colleagues, friends, media and everyone for your warm wishes. Much love. Always," he went on to add.

If the preview is any hint, Jr NTR will be seen as the assassin-in-chief of the Afghan Trading Company, one of the two prime entities involved in a global opium war.

Meanwhile, wishing Jr NTR on his 43rd birthday, Allu Arjun wrote on X (Earlier known as Twitter), "Many happy returns of the day Bava @tarak9999 ! May you have abundant prosperity, peace & love . This time it ain’t tiger It’s DRAGON 🐉 Roaring fire every shot (sic)."

Jr NTR replied with the Tweet, saying, "Thank you so much for your wishes rAAka."

Mahesh Babu added, “Happy birthday Tarak…#DragonGlimpse looks amazing. Wishing you another great year ahead."

Reciprocating the love, the 'Devera' actor wrote, "Thank you so much for your warm wishes Mahesh Anna."

--IANS

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