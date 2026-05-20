May 20, 2026 6:44 PM हिंदी

India and Italy have elevated ties to Special Strategic Partnership, PM Modi announces in Rome

India and Italy have elevated ties to Special Strategic Partnership, PM Modi announces in Rome

Rome, May 20 (IANS) Announcing the elevation of India-Italy ties to a 'Special Strategic Partnership', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 provides a practical and forward-looking framework for enhancing bilateral ties.

Addressing a joint press meet with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni following their talks in Rome on Wednesday, PM Modi stated that the bilateral trade between India and Italy is progressing towards the target of 20 billion Euros with more than 800 Italian companies actively contributing to India’s growth story.

"I am happy to announce that we are upgrading our relations to a Special Strategic Partnership. In today's meeting, we discussed in detail ways to further strengthen our partnership. The India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 provides our partnership with a practical and forward-looking framework. We are moving forward on this in a time-bound manner," he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to Italian PM for the warm welcome.

"Rome is known as the 'Eternal City' in the world. My Lok Sabha constituency in India, Kashi, is also known as Eternal city in India. When two civilisations meet, then discussions are not limited to an agenda, but the depth of history, a glimpse of the future and the simplicity of friendship can be seen in it."

PM Modi noted that the ties between India and Italy have gained new momentum, direction and confidence under the leadership of PM Giorgia Meloni.

"In the last 3.5 years, I got an opportunity to meet PM Meloni many times. This shows close cooperation and coordination between India and Italy. Under her leadership, our relations have gained new momentum, new direction, and new confidence," PM Modi said.

He stated that the close cooperation between India and Italy in defence and security showcases "deep mutual trust" between two nations. Cooperation is also increasing between the defence industries of India and Italy.

"Our Defence Industrial Roadmap has paved the way for co-development and co-production. As maritime powers, close cooperation in the field of connectivity between India and Italy is natural. We will work together on shipping, ports modernisation, logistics and blue economy."

PM Modi said that the shared initiative of India and Italy against terror financing has presented an important example before the world.

"India and Italy agree that terrorism is a serious challenge to humanity. Our shared initiative against terror financing has presented an important example before the entire world. India and Italy have given this clear message that responsible democracies do not merely condemn terrorism, but also take concrete steps to dismantle its financial networks."

He announced that two nations will move forward on the principle of design and develop in India and Italy and deliver for the world.

"Italy is renowned worldwide for design and precision. India's identity is that of a powerhouse of scale, talent, and affordable innovation. Therefore, we will move forward on the principle of Design and Develop in India and Italy and Deliver for the World."

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Italian PM Meloni bats for strengthening connectivity via IMEC

Italian PM Meloni bats for strengthening connectivity via IMEC

Domino's India operator Jubilant Foodworks clocks 14 pc drop in Q4 profit

Domino's India operator Jubilant Foodworks clocks 14 pc drop in Q4 profit

PM Modi gifting Melody toffees to Meloni breaks internet, video crosses past 100 million views

PM Modi gifting Melody toffees to Meloni breaks internet, video crosses past 100 million views

Snoop Dogg onboards boxing drama ‘The Faith of Long Beach’

Snoop Dogg onboards boxing drama ‘The Faith of Long Beach’

Indian U19 men's team to tour Sri Lanka for three one‑dayers, two four‑day matches in July

Indian U19 men's team to tour Sri Lanka for three one‑dayers, two four‑day matches in July

Looking forward to celebrate America's 250th birthday with partners in India: Rubio

Looking forward to celebrate America's 250th birthday with partners in India: Rubio

U23 one-day tournament converted to T20, CK Nayudu winners vs Rest of India fixture reinstated in 2026/27 cricket season

U23 one-day tournament converted to T20, CK Nayudu winners vs Rest of India fixture reinstated in 2026/27 season

Jr NTR expresses gratitude for all the love to 'Dragon', calls his admirers 'biggest blessing'

Jr NTR expresses gratitude for all the love to 'Dragon', calls his admirers 'biggest blessing'

India and Italy have elevated ties to Special Strategic Partnership, PM Modi announces in Rome

India and Italy have elevated ties to Special Strategic Partnership, PM Modi announces in Rome

Jyotika reveals one industry practice where she draws a line

Jyotika reveals one industry practice where she draws a line