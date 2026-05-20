Jyotika reveals one industry practice where she draws a line

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Jyotika, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming film ‘System’, is all in for cinema of all kinds. But, there is one industry practice where she draws a line.

The actress spoke with IANS along with her co-actress Sonakshi Sinha during the promotions of the film, and said that casting 1 lead actor with 4 female actresses is a bit too much.

When asked about her opinion on cinema being viewed only as a medium of change, Jyotika told IANS, “For me, it works like Sonakshi said. But sometimes when the line over-crosses, that's when I have a problem. I feel if you take one hero with four heroines, then people start thinking. So crossing it too much is where I feel it can go wrong”.

She further mentioned, “Somewhere you have to draw a line. But otherwise, yeah, different subjects and different stories have to be told, like she said”.

Earlier, Jyotika spoke about her character of a stenographer, and said that a generous portion of her sequences have been cheated with the laptop screen kept out of the frame.

She earlier told IANS, “Most of the time what you see is not what is done. Sometimes the keyboard was not in frame, so my focus was more on performing and the typing was not the most important thing then. But I think since we are all in a gadget world or phone, so we are somewhere accustomed to, we were not on a typewriter, we were on a computer”.

She shared that it didn’t take much special preparation to spike her typing speed, as she said, “Not a very deep preparation, but superficially we did. How much the speed should be and your eye movement, because you're looking in 2-3 directions plus emoting. That's about it, but beyond that, it was more about the emotion”.

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, 'System' will drop on May 22 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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