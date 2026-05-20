May 20, 2026 6:45 PM हिंदी

Jyotika reveals one industry practice where she draws a line

Jyotika reveals one industry practice where she draws a line

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Jyotika, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming film ‘System’, is all in for cinema of all kinds. But, there is one industry practice where she draws a line.

The actress spoke with IANS along with her co-actress Sonakshi Sinha during the promotions of the film, and said that casting 1 lead actor with 4 female actresses is a bit too much.

When asked about her opinion on cinema being viewed only as a medium of change, Jyotika told IANS, “For me, it works like Sonakshi said. But sometimes when the line over-crosses, that's when I have a problem. I feel if you take one hero with four heroines, then people start thinking. So crossing it too much is where I feel it can go wrong”.

She further mentioned, “Somewhere you have to draw a line. But otherwise, yeah, different subjects and different stories have to be told, like she said”.

Earlier, Jyotika spoke about her character of a stenographer, and said that a generous portion of her sequences have been cheated with the laptop screen kept out of the frame.

She earlier told IANS, “Most of the time what you see is not what is done. Sometimes the keyboard was not in frame, so my focus was more on performing and the typing was not the most important thing then. But I think since we are all in a gadget world or phone, so we are somewhere accustomed to, we were not on a typewriter, we were on a computer”.

She shared that it didn’t take much special preparation to spike her typing speed, as she said, “Not a very deep preparation, but superficially we did. How much the speed should be and your eye movement, because you're looking in 2-3 directions plus emoting. That's about it, but beyond that, it was more about the emotion”.

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, 'System' will drop on May 22 on Prime Video.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Italian PM Meloni bats for strengthening connectivity via IMEC

Italian PM Meloni bats for strengthening connectivity via IMEC

Domino's India operator Jubilant Foodworks clocks 14 pc drop in Q4 profit

Domino's India operator Jubilant Foodworks clocks 14 pc drop in Q4 profit

PM Modi gifting Melody toffees to Meloni breaks internet, video crosses past 100 million views

PM Modi gifting Melody toffees to Meloni breaks internet, video crosses past 100 million views

Snoop Dogg onboards boxing drama ‘The Faith of Long Beach’

Snoop Dogg onboards boxing drama ‘The Faith of Long Beach’

Indian U19 men's team to tour Sri Lanka for three one‑dayers, two four‑day matches in July

Indian U19 men's team to tour Sri Lanka for three one‑dayers, two four‑day matches in July

Looking forward to celebrate America's 250th birthday with partners in India: Rubio

Looking forward to celebrate America's 250th birthday with partners in India: Rubio

U23 one-day tournament converted to T20, CK Nayudu winners vs Rest of India fixture reinstated in 2026/27 cricket season

U23 one-day tournament converted to T20, CK Nayudu winners vs Rest of India fixture reinstated in 2026/27 season

Jr NTR expresses gratitude for all the love to 'Dragon', calls his admirers 'biggest blessing'

Jr NTR expresses gratitude for all the love to 'Dragon', calls his admirers 'biggest blessing'

India and Italy have elevated ties to Special Strategic Partnership, PM Modi announces in Rome

India and Italy have elevated ties to Special Strategic Partnership, PM Modi announces in Rome

Jyotika reveals one industry practice where she draws a line

Jyotika reveals one industry practice where she draws a line