Piyush Goyal receives traditional Maori welcome in New Zealand

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he received a traditional Maori welcome as he arrived in Te Puia, Rotorua, alongside New Zealand’s Trade Minister, Todd McClay.

A Maori welcome ceremony is rich in symbolism, protocol, and cultural meaning.

“Delighted to receive a traditional Maori welcome upon my arrival in Te Puia, Rotorua, alongside New Zealand’s Trade Minister Todd McClay. Deeply value this cultural gesture, which signifies welcoming us into their tribe in the spirit of peace, harmony and mutual growth,” Goyal posted on X social media platform.

He was presented an idol of the sacred Kamdhenu cow, revered as auspicious for bringing prosperity in Indian culture, as a token of the special and growing people-to-people ties between the two countries.

“Grateful to Tania Tapsell, the Mayor of Rotorua, for the warm welcome upon arrival here. Looking forward to the day's engagements,” the minister stated.

He earlier met Nikhil Ravishankar, CEO of Air New Zealand, en route to Rotorua.

“Talked about the airline's impressive role in regional connectivity. Also discussed India's expanding aviation sector and the exciting new opportunities that it offers,” said Goyal.

Goyal earlier said that a bilateral free trade agreement between India and New Zealand will not only strengthen trade and investment ties, but will also give a big message to the world that the two countries have come closer together.

Addressing the media along with the New Zealand Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, in Auckland, Goyal elaborated on how New Zealand stands to benefit from the large market that India offers and how India stands to gain from the new innovations in New Zealand.

He also highlighted areas of greater cooperation, including the maritime sector, aerospace, defence, education, sports, and tourism, to expand the scope of the partnership between the two countries. The minister said that he was visiting New Zealand with the largest delegation ever from India and spoke about the huge convergence in thinking and commitment on both sides.

