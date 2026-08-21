Piyush Goyal reaffirms India’s strong economic fundamentals, investment-led reforms with global CEOs

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that he met several top CEOs during his Singapore visit, and reaffirmed India’s strong economic fundamentals, investment-led reforms and expanding opportunities across sectors.

During his visit, Goyal met Dilhan Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek Holdings, and discussed opportunities to further deepen investment linkages and strengthen Temasek’s engagement with India’s growth story.

He “reiterated how India’s strong economic fundamentals, investment-led reforms and expanding opportunities across sectors offer significant potential for long-term partnerships”.

In his meeting with a delegation led by Mark Lee, Chairman of the Singapore Business Federation, Goyal discussed opportunities to deepen business-to-business engagement and further expand trade and investment ties between India and Singapore.

Goyal “emphasised the vital role of our business communities in driving stronger economic partnerships, fostering greater collaboration & unlocking new opportunities for businesses in both countries.”

The minister also met Leo Puri, Chairman, Fortis Healthcare, and Dr Prem Nair, Group CEO, IHH Healthcare, in Singapore.

“We discussed opportunities to deepen India-Singapore cooperation in healthcare and strengthen partnerships in this important sector,” Goyal posted on X.

India's growing healthcare ecosystem offers significant opportunities for global investors and institutions seeking to participate in the country's development journey, he added.

In his meeting with Brian Shuptrine, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Turner & Townsend, Goyal deliberated on India's expanding infrastructure and development landscape and the scope for greater participation by global investors and partners.

“India's investment-led growth is creating new opportunities across infrastructure and allied sectors,” said Commerce Minister. Piyush Goyal emphasises India's commitment to deepen economic ties with Singapore, across Asia

Earlier, Goyal emphasised India's commitment to deepening economic partnerships with Singapore and across Asia, while fostering stronger business-to-business collaboration.

Addressing the non-profit business school INSEAD alumni and students, Singaporean entrepreneurs and Indian businesses at the India-Singapore Business Forum here, the minister said he had an insightful interaction with Professor Sameer Hasija.

“Highlighted India's strong growth trajectory, investment opportunities, and the Government's efforts under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi to enhance the ease of doing business,” Goyal posted on X.

--IANS

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