June 26, 2026 5:54 PM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal honoured with UK-India award for strengthening bilateral ties

Piyush Goyal honoured with UK-India award for strengthening bilateral ties

London/New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has been conferred the special award for exceptional leadership in elevating UK-India relations at the Annual UK-India Awards 2026 in London, recognising his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Addressing a gathering of more than 300 policymakers and industry leaders, Goyal said that the best innings of the India-UK partnership are yet to come, highlighting the growing strategic, economic and technological ties between the two countries as the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is set to take effect from July 15.

"Truly honoured to have received the Special Award for Exceptional Leadership in Elevating UK-India Relations at the Annual UK-India Awards 2026 in London," Goyal added.

This recognition belongs to the many bridge-builders across governments, businesses, academia, culture, and our vibrant diaspora who continue to strengthen India-UK ties, he added.

"The best innings of the India-UK partnership are yet to come," Goyal said, while emphasising the vast opportunities for collaboration between the two countries.

The minister also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's growth story is creating unprecedented opportunities for deeper engagement between India and the United Kingdom across several sectors.

He also congratulated the other award recipients for their contributions towards further enriching the India-UK partnership.

The minister noted that the evolving partnership between the two countries is being supported by stronger economic engagement, expanding business ties and growing people-to-people connections, setting the stage for a new chapter in bilateral relations.

"Under the decisive leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India’s growth story offers unprecedented opportunities for collaboration across trade, innovation, technology, education, and emerging sectors," he stated.

"The best innings of the India-UK partnership are yet to come!" Goyal emphasised.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Kanishka bombing remains grim reminder of ignoring extremist threats: Report (File Image)

'Kanishka bombing remains grim reminder of ignoring extremist threats'

India's forex reserves climb nearly $1 billion to $672.5 billion

India's forex reserves climb nearly $1 billion to $672.5 billion

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Iraq vs Senegal, know all details

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Iraq vs Senegal, know all details

Pakistan: Three-year-old girl raped and murdered in Karachi, body dumped outside her house

Pakistan: Three-year-old girl raped and murdered in Karachi, body dumped outside toddler's house

'Support each other through thick and thin': Shreyas Iyer's message before captaincy debut against Ireland in the T20I series in Belfast. Photo credit: @ShreyasIyer/X

'Support each other through thick and thin': Iyer's message before captaincy debut

India, Seychelles looking to introduce new areas of cooperation: Indian envoy ahead of PM Modi's visit

India, Seychelles looking to introduce new areas of cooperation: Indian envoy ahead of PM Modi's visit

India sends two IAF planes with relief support to quake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad (Lead)

India sends two IAF planes with relief support to quake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad (Lead)

'This new Team India has a great mix of youth and experience', says Ravi Shastri ahead of Ireland tour.

'This new Team India has a great mix of youth and experience', says Shastri ahead of Ireland tour

Mithoon on Sayeed Quadri’s lyrical structure of ‘Awarapan 2’: Conveys most complex emotions in simple manner

Mithoon on Sayeed Quadri’s lyrical structure of ‘Awarapan 2’: Conveys most complex emotions in simple manner

FIFA WC 2026: When and where to watch France vs Norway, know details

FIFA WC 2026: When and where to watch France vs Norway, know details