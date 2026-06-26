Piyush Goyal honoured with UK-India award for strengthening bilateral ties

London/New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has been conferred the special award for exceptional leadership in elevating UK-India relations at the Annual UK-India Awards 2026 in London, recognising his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Addressing a gathering of more than 300 policymakers and industry leaders, Goyal said that the best innings of the India-UK partnership are yet to come, highlighting the growing strategic, economic and technological ties between the two countries as the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is set to take effect from July 15.

"Truly honoured to have received the Special Award for Exceptional Leadership in Elevating UK-India Relations at the Annual UK-India Awards 2026 in London," Goyal added.

This recognition belongs to the many bridge-builders across governments, businesses, academia, culture, and our vibrant diaspora who continue to strengthen India-UK ties, he added.

"The best innings of the India-UK partnership are yet to come," Goyal said, while emphasising the vast opportunities for collaboration between the two countries.

The minister also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's growth story is creating unprecedented opportunities for deeper engagement between India and the United Kingdom across several sectors.

He also congratulated the other award recipients for their contributions towards further enriching the India-UK partnership.

The minister noted that the evolving partnership between the two countries is being supported by stronger economic engagement, expanding business ties and growing people-to-people connections, setting the stage for a new chapter in bilateral relations.

"Under the decisive leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India’s growth story offers unprecedented opportunities for collaboration across trade, innovation, technology, education, and emerging sectors," he stated.

"The best innings of the India-UK partnership are yet to come!" Goyal emphasised.

--IANS

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