Piyush Goyal discusses trade, investment ties with Liechtenstein’s Prince Alois

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said he met Liechtenstein’s Hereditary Prince Alois here and discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade relations, including enhanced cooperation under the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

"Paid a courtesy call on H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein, who is on an official visit to India," Goyal said in a post on X.

Goyal highlighted India's "sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business" through reforms aimed at creating a more investor-friendly environment.

"The $100 billion investment commitment under the India-EFTA TEPA reflects the shared ambition to deepen investment linkages, drive growth, and create big opportunities for businesses," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday held a discussion here with Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein on possible collaboration between the two countries in advanced engineering, infrastructure and innovation.

Both sides agreed that bilateral ties between the two countries will be further strengthened by increasing opportunities for investment, trade and economic cooperation.

The leaders exchanged views on areas of mutual interest and discussed possible collaboration in advanced engineering, infrastructure and innovation, according to an official statement.

The India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) became operational on October 1 last year, with the four-nation bloc comprising Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland.

Under the agreement, the European bloc has committed an investment of $100 billion over a period of 15 years, which would facilitate the creation of one million direct jobs in India.

The India–EFTA Prosperity Summit 2026, held in New Delhi earlier this month, provided further momentum to India–EFTA and India–Liechtenstein economic relations.

—IANS

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