New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded his official visit to Egypt, with both sides agreeing to constitute a Working Group to discuss the modalities and framework for the Terms of Reference for entering into a mutually beneficial trade pact or CEPA, after evaluating the gains for both sides, covering trade in goods, services and investment, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The visit marked his first bilateral visit to an African country. During the visit, the minister held a series of high-level bilateral meetings, co-chaired the 7th Session of the India–Egypt Joint Trade Committee (JTC), participated in business engagements and interacted with representatives of the Indian and Egyptian business communities.

It provided renewed momentum to the longstanding India–Egypt economic partnership, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding bilateral trade, promoting investments, strengthening industrial cooperation and enhancing business-to-business linkages, according to an official statement.

During the visit, Goyal called on Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, held bilateral meetings with Egyptian Ministers and met leading business representatives in Egypt.

The 7th Session of the India–Egypt Joint Trade Committee was elevated to the Ministerial level, reflecting the growing importance of economic and commercial engagement between the two countries.

Both sides reviewed developments in bilateral trade and agreed to work towards achieving a target of $12 billion in bilateral trade. They emphasised the importance of diversifying the trade basket, promoting higher value-added exports, strengthening market access and addressing trade-related challenges.

Bilateral merchandise trade during April–September 2026 stood at $5.04 billion, registering growth of 64 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year. India's exports to Egypt during FY 2025–26 stood at $3.87 billion, while imports from Egypt amounted to $2.60 billion.

The discussions covered a broad range of areas, including agricultural and veterinary cooperation, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, engineering goods, chemicals and petrochemicals, fertilisers, textiles, MSMEs, customs, services, renewable energy, green hydrogen, food security, transport and logistics. Both sides underscored the importance of regular exchanges of business delegations, buyer missions, trade exhibitions and business-matching activities.

Both sides reviewed investment opportunities in Egypt, particularly in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE). Approximately 70 Indian companies are operating in Egypt, with investments of around $5 billion. The Egyptian side welcomed greater Indian participation in investment opportunities in sectors such as automotive and auto components, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, food processing, engineering, renewable energy and logistics.

In the areas of digital technology and fintech, both sides acknowledged the potential of linking India's UPI with Egypt's Instapay, the positive role of trade in local currencies in enhancing exports, and leveraging India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to accelerate Egypt's digital transformation.

During his interactions with Egyptian leaders and the business community, Goyal extended invitations to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2027, to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and Bharat Mobility 2027, scheduled from February 4-9, 2027 in New Delhi.

—IANS

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