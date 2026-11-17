Srinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) One of the two terrorists involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district has been killed in an operation, while the hunt for the second involved terrorist is on, sources told IANS on Tuesday.

Highly placed sources told IANS that on November 10, Umar Nisar Dar, along with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) / TRF Commander Lateef Bhat, conducted reconnaissance at multiple locations, including Mir Bazaar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, to identify targets and plan attacks on security forces.

“On November 11, Umar Nisar Dar, accompanied by LeT Commander Lateef Bhat, carried out an attack on a CRPF Naka at Akhran before fleeing the scene. During the analysis of CCTV footage from November 10 and 11, security agencies found both Umar Nisar Dar and LeT Commander Lateef Bhat captured on multiple CCTV cameras installed at the identified locations. The footage documented their movements while conducting reconnaissance and subsequently fleeing after the Akhran attack," the sources said.

“Following Umar Nisar Dar’s disappearance, his family had lodged a missing report at Police Station Kulgam. During the course of the investigation, investigating agencies established that Umar had been providing shelter and assistance to LeT Commander Lateef Bhat for the past five to six months," the sources added.

“Investigations further revealed that immediately after the Akhran incident, Umar Nisar Dar joined the TRF outfit,” the sources further said.

After fleeing the scene of the attack, both Umar Nisar Dar and Lateef Bhat were intercepted by security forces at Laroo on Monday. During the ensuing encounter, Umar Nisar Dar was killed. The hunt for LeT Commander Lateef Bhat is underway, sources added.

The Kulgam attack was followed by another terror strike in the Kishtwar district of Jammu division in which terrorists killed two special police officers (SPOs) identified as Babi Chand and Yashpal Kumar.

The two SPOs were reportedly going to join the Army during an anti-terrorist operation in the Kyar-Dachan area of Kishtwar when the terrorists killed them.

The occurrence of two terrorist attacks, one after the other, has created cynicism about the official claims of having ended terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the ruling National Conference and the opposition BJP in the union territory have questioned the official claims of having dealt a death blow to terrorism.

--IANS

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