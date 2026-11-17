Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Surbhi Chandna has shared a glimpse of her visit to Pahalgam, where she is soaking in the beauty of Kashmir, enjoying its serene lakes, breathtaking landscapes, and cultural charm.

The ‘Ishqbaaaz’ actress took to social media to share a video offering glimpses of her Pahalgam visit. From capturing the scenic views to exploring the beautiful surroundings, Surbhi appeared to be making the most of her time amid nature. Sharing her experience, she simply wrote, “Khuda Ki Nemat Pahalgam Jannat Ka Ek Tukda Pahalgam,” expressing her admiration for the heavenly beauty of the destination.

The video captures Surbhi making the most of her getaway as she sits on a rock beside a beautiful lake, takes in the picturesque views, and enjoys a boat ride. In other glimpses, the actress can be seen dancing and cycling, exploring the destination and enjoying its peaceful surroundings.

Pahalgam, known for its lush green valleys, crystal-clear rivers, snow-capped mountains, and tranquil surroundings, is among Kashmir's most loved tourist destinations.

The actress often shares glimpses of both her personal and professional life on social media, giving a peek into her everyday moments and work updates.

On the work front, Surbhi is widely recognised for her portrayal of Anika Trivedi Singh Oberoi in the popular television show 'Ishqbaaaz' and Bani Sharma Singhania in 'Naagin 5'. She made her acting debut in 2009 with a cameo appearance as Sweety in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

The actress has also been seen as Dr Ishani Arora in 'Sanjivani' and Manmeet Shergill in 'Sherdil Shergill'. In 2024, she appeared in the web series 'Rakshak – India's Braves'. She also made her debut as a producer with the new Balaji Digital show 'Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam,' under her home banner Feel Good Studios.

--IANS

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