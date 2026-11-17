Quetta, Nov 17 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed that its aerial and drone warfare unit carried out four operations in different parts of Balochistan over the past few days, killing six Pakistani security personnel and injuring several others, local media reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the group's aerial and drone warfare unit, "QAHR", had targeted Pakistani army camps, posts and convoys in a series of operations across the province.

He said that the BLA targeted a vehicle belonging to a Pakistani army convoy in a drone strike in the Kurdgap area of Mastung on November 14.

The operation was carried out based on what he described as credible intelligence provided by the group's intelligence wing, "Zirab". Two Pakistani personnel, including a senior official, were killed in the attack.

The BLA's official channel, Hakal, has also released a one-minute-and-25-second video of that attack, which showed its drone unit, "QAHR", targeting a vehicle of the Pakistani Army convoy in the Kurdgap area of Mastung.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) )-- the official media and public relations wing for Pakistan's Armed Forces confirmed the deaths of two personnel, stating that senior army officers and other personnel had been targeted in a drone attack, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to the BLA statement, the group also launched drone attacks on the Pakistani Army's main camp in the Khadkocha area of Mastung on November 11, targeting its key positions and installations. The attacks killed two security personnel and caused financial losses.

The spokesperson further said that on November 9, the QAHR unit targeted the Pakistani Army's main camp in Khadkocha in a drone strike. He said that the group targeted the forces and armoured vehicles inside the military camp, killing one security personnel on the spot.

In another operation on November 5, the BLA claimed that its fighters carried out three drone attacks on the Pakistani Army's main camp in the Mangchar area of Kalat district, targeting security personnel, installations and vehicles.

The attacks reportedly killed one security personnel and injured at least three others, while a vehicle was also severely damaged.

These latest attacks come amid a series of drone strikes targeting Pakistani security forces in recent days, highlighting the growing use of unmanned aerial capabilities by armed groups operating in Balochistan.

--IANS

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