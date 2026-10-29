October 29, 2026 9:22 AM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal calls for collective efforts to make Indian products globally competitive

Piyush Goyal calls for collective efforts to make Indian products globally competitive

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Reaffirming the government's commitment to maintain regular engagement with industry stakeholders, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has underscored the importance of collective efforts to make Indian products and services globally competitive and strengthen India's reputation as a trusted trading partner.

In an interaction with representatives of Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) here, Goyal highlighted the evolving global trade environment, characterised by geopolitical uncertainties, changes in tariff structures, supply chain realignments and emerging regulatory requirements in major international markets.

He noted that while these developments pose challenges for exporters, they also present opportunities for India to strengthen its position as a reliable and competitive global trading partner, according to Commerce Ministry.

Goyal emphasised the need for Indian industry to remain agile and responsive to the changing international business environment.

He encouraged exporters to focus on improving product quality, innovation, cost competitiveness, reliability of supply and compliance with international standards to enhance India’s participation in global value chains.

Goyal also highlighted the growing interest in India as a manufacturing, sourcing and investment destination. He stressed the importance of translating these engagements into tangible business outcomes through sustained interaction between Indian industry and overseas businesses.

The minister encouraged EPCs to engage proactively with their international counterparts, identify potential buyers and facilitate business partnerships in established and emerging markets.

Goyal also emphasised the need for a focused approach towards product and market diversification in response to changing global demand and emerging supply chain opportunities.

He encouraged EPCs to identify products with untapped export potential, explore new destinations and develop market-specific strategies. He highlighted the importance of consolidating India’s competitive advantages in established sectors while building capabilities in emerging areas.

The minister highlighted ongoing efforts to improve ease of doing business, strengthen trade infrastructure and address challenges faced by exporting enterprises.

He referred to the Export Promotion Mission as an important initiative for addressing constraints related to export finance, market access and international competitiveness, particularly for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of Malti Marie hugging Nick Jonas as he returns home, calls it her ‘whole world in one frame’

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of Malti Marie hugging Nick Jonas as he returns home, calls it her ‘whole world in one frame’

Olise shines as Bayern cruise into German Cup last 16

Olise shines as Bayern cruise into German Cup last 16

Vin Diesel recalls how first acting paycheque took mother to Europe for the first time

Vin Diesel recalls how first acting paycheque took mother to Europe for the first time

Piyush Goyal calls for collective efforts to make Indian products globally competitive

Piyush Goyal calls for collective efforts to make Indian products globally competitive

Sumona Chakravarti shares glimpses Durga Pujo celebrations six months after surgery: Body’s not what it used to be

Sumona Chakravarti shares glimpses of Durga Pujo celebrations six months after surgery: Body’s not what it used to be

Adah Sharma reveals her exercise of living in late Sushant Singh Rajput’s house in Mumbai

Adah Sharma reveals her experience of living in late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai house

Siddharth wishes his ‘jaan’ Aditi Rao Hydari on birthday, calls himself her ‘biggest fan’

Siddharth wishes his ‘jaan’ Aditi Rao Hydari on birthday, calls himself her ‘biggest fan’

US highlights India's cooperation against scams

US highlights India's cooperation against scams

Bipartisan US Bill seeks to block Trump’s Russian diesel deal

Bipartisan US Bill seeks to block Trump’s Russian diesel deal

MLC elections: Congress opens account, wins RSS bastion in Nagpur

MLC elections: Congress opens account, wins RSS bastion in Nagpur