Pink celebrates 25 years of ‘Get the Party Started’: I’ll never get sick of it

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Singer Pink celebrated 25 years of her hit song ‘Get the Party Started’, thanking everyone for continuing to sing along to the track since its release in 2001.

Pink took to Instagram, where she shared a string of videos of her performing the number live along with the original music video of the number. She expressed her disbelief at the milestone and gratitude to fans for showing up for the song over the years.

“Twenty-effing-five years. Can you believe it? You’ve been screaming this song louder than me since 2001, and I’ll never get sick of it. Thank you for showing up to this party every single time,” Pink wrote as the caption.

"Get the Party Started" is a lead single from her second album, Missundaztood. Written by Linda Perry, the song was originally offered to Madonna, who passed on it. Pink, who was eager to work with Perry, later agreed to record the track. "Get the Party Started" reached the top 10 in many countries and topping the charts of Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Romania, Spain, and Wallonia.

Pink is known for her acrobatic stage presence. At age 15, Pink formed the short-lived girl group Choice, which signed with LaFace Records in 1995, although they disbanded without major releases.

Her debut studio album, Can't Take Me Home, received double platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Pink gained further recognition for her 2001 collaborative single "Lady Marmalade" from the soundtrack of Moulin Rouge!, which peaked atop 13 international charts, including the US, and earned her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

Pink shifted to pop rock with her second album, Missundaztood, which sold over 13 million copies worldwide and yielded three Top 10 singles: "Get the Party Started", "Don't Let Me Get Me", and "Just Like a Pill".

Her fourth and fifth studio albums, I'm Not Dead and Funhouse, saw a commercial rebound and spawned the Top 10 singles "Who Knew" and "U + Ur Hand", as well as the US No. 1 single "So What".

She scored her third and fourth US No. 1 hits with "Raise Your Glass" as well as "Just Give Me a Reason" from her sixth album The Truth About Love, which became her first to top the US Billboard 200.

In 2014, Pink formed the collaborative folk duo You+Me with Dallas Green and released the album Rose Ave..Her following albums, Beautiful Trauma and Hurts 2B Human. Her ninth and latest studio album, Trustfall, peaked at No. 2 on the chart.

--IANS

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