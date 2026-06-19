June 19, 2026 6:05 PM हिंदी

Pilots’ body claims electric failure led to Air India Boeing crash in Ahmedabad

Pilots’ body claims electric failure led to Air India Boeing crash in Ahmedabad

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has challenged the official narrative related to the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI 171, just seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12, 2025, claiming that new simulator data points to a massive systemic electrical failure that caused the Boeing plane crash rather than pilot suicide.

Addressing a press conference, FIP President Captain C.S. Randhawa claimed that investigators ignored crucial technical evidence and intentionally sidelined India's foremost aviation experts to protect a predetermined conclusion.

The official interim report into the disaster claimed that the flight crew deliberately cut off fuel supplies to the engines in a coordinated suicide pact. According to government investigators, the manual shutdown caused the aircraft's ram air turbine — a backup power system that deploys automatically during total power loss — to drop just four seconds later.

However, Randhawa said that the FIP recently conducted exhaustive simulator tests replicating the exact weight, balance and weather conditions of the flight in question. The results, he stated, completely dismantle the official timeline.

"Our simulator tests prove that a manual fuel cut-off takes a full 18 seconds to drop that backup turbine. The official timeline of four seconds is physically and technically impossible under a manual shutdown scenario," he observed.

The FIP argues that the backup turbine was deployed so rapidly because a catastrophic electrical failure crippled the aircraft before the engines stopped. This systemic glitch, the federation claims, is what actually tripped the engine switches and ultimately brought down the plane.

FIP also said that the lone survivor of Flight 171 reported seeing the cabin lights flicker and dim right before the aircraft began its terminal descent -- a detail that perfectly aligns with the FIP's theory of a sudden, massive power failure.

The pilots’ federation further stated that the aircraft involved in the crash reportedly had a documented history of unresolved electrical problems leading up to the fatal flight.

The FIP alleged that government investigators intentionally sidelined Captain R.S. Sandhu, widely regarded as India's top Boeing 787 expert, from the actual investigative testing.

"They are ignoring the input of our most experienced pilot because his knowledge would completely disprove their 'pilot suicide' theory. It is easier to blame dead pilots who cannot defend themselves than to confront a major mechanical or software flaw," Randhawa alleged.

The FIP confirmed it has formally submitted its simulator data and findings to both Boeing and government aviation authorities.

The federation is demanding an immediate halt to the publication of the final accident report until the mathematical and technical discrepancies regarding the turbine deployment are fully investigated. FIP has also demanded the immediate reinstatement of Captain Sandhu to the official investigation team to ensure a transparent and unbiased review of the data.

--IANS

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