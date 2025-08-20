August 20, 2025 8:12 PM हिंदी

PGTI Tour: Yuvraj Sandhu extends lead to two shots on Day Two of Players Championship

Yuvraj Sandhu extends lead to two shots on Day Two of PGTI Players Championship 2025 at the Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort near Hosur in Tamil Nadu. Photo credit: PGTI

Hosur, Aug 20 (IANS) Yuvraj Sandhu of Chandigarh produced a second-round score of four-under 67 to extend his lead to two shots at the Rs 1 crore PGTI Players Championship 2025 being played at the Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort near Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

PGTI Order of Merit leader and last week’s winner Sandhu (63-67), the overnight leader by one shot, moved his total to 12-under 130 at the halfway stage.

Olympian and Pune golfer Udayan Mane (67-65) returned the day’s lowest score of 65 to leapfrog eight spots to tied second place at 10-under 132. Nepal’s Subash Tamang (64-68) continued in tied second place after shooting a 68 in round two.

The cut was declared at one-over 143. Fifty-seven professionals and one amateur made the cut. Bengaluru-based teenager Veer Ganapathy was the only amateur to make the cut. He was placed tied 21st at a total of three-under 139.

Sandhu, a three-time winner this season on the PGTI, had an up-and-down front-nine as he collected three birdies and bogeys each. However, the 28-year-old international winner made amends on the back nine by picking up four birdies to power ahead of the rest. Sandhu had a good day with the wedges and drove the Par-4 15th green to set up a two-putt for birdie there.

Sandhu said, “I had a late finish in round one, and the travel time back to my hotel was a lot. Then somehow, I didn’t get good sleep last night. All of this took a toll on my body, so I would say that I was not at my physical best today. I had a slower start than I was expecting as the body took some time to recover. But I’m happy that I hung in there and still shot a decent score.”

Udayan Mane made a move on Day Two courtesy of an eagle and seven birdies that came at the expense of three bogeys. Former PGTI Order of Merit champion Udayan nearly had a hole-in-one on the 14th, where his tee shot landed an inch from the hole. He also drove the green on the 15th for an eagle-two and on the 13th for a birdie.

Subash Tamang, the 2023 All India Amateur champion, was placed tied second along with Mane. Tamang, searching for his maiden title, mixed six birdies with three bogeys.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Assam and Chhattisgarh schools play out thriller, Haryana Notches a dominant victory over Nagaland in matches played across National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday.

Subroto Cup 2025: Assam & Chhattisgarh play out thriller, Haryana Notches a dominant victory over Nagaland

Shah Rukh Khan turns host for son Aryan's big day

Shah Rukh Khan turns host for son Aryan's big day

Asim Munir’s existential crisis: Lies, bluster and narrative battles

Asim Munir’s existential crisis: Lies, bluster and narrative battles

Aryan Khan thanks mom Gauri for producing both 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' & him

Aryan Khan thanks mom Gauri for producing him and his show

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ first look is edgy, stylised, promises new wave of storytelling

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ first look is edgy, stylised, promises new wave of storytelling

Actor Kavin’s romantic entertainer 'Kiss' finally gets a release date

Actor Kavin’s romantic entertainer 'Kiss' finally gets a release date

Yuvraj Sandhu extends lead to two shots on Day Two of PGTI Players Championship 2025 at the Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort near Hosur in Tamil Nadu. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI Tour: Yuvraj Sandhu extends lead to two shots on Day Two of Players Championship

CBI arrests NHAI Project Director in Telangana for taking bribe

CBI arrests NHAI Project Director in Telangana for taking bribe

Producer Naga Vamsi hits back at those trolling him over War 2; says he is here to stay in the film industry!

Producer Naga Vamsi hits back at those trolling him over War 2; says he is here to stay in the film industry!

South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen reported for suspect bowling action after taking 1-46 in the first ODI against Australia in Cairns. Photo credit: @DolphinsCricket/X

South Africa spinner Subrayen reported for suspect bowling action