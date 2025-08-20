PGTI Tour: Yuvraj Sandhu extends lead to two shots on Day Two of Players Championship

Hosur, Aug 20 (IANS) Yuvraj Sandhu of Chandigarh produced a second-round score of four-under 67 to extend his lead to two shots at the Rs 1 crore PGTI Players Championship 2025 being played at the Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort near Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

PGTI Order of Merit leader and last week’s winner Sandhu (63-67), the overnight leader by one shot, moved his total to 12-under 130 at the halfway stage.

Olympian and Pune golfer Udayan Mane (67-65) returned the day’s lowest score of 65 to leapfrog eight spots to tied second place at 10-under 132. Nepal’s Subash Tamang (64-68) continued in tied second place after shooting a 68 in round two.

The cut was declared at one-over 143. Fifty-seven professionals and one amateur made the cut. Bengaluru-based teenager Veer Ganapathy was the only amateur to make the cut. He was placed tied 21st at a total of three-under 139.

Sandhu, a three-time winner this season on the PGTI, had an up-and-down front-nine as he collected three birdies and bogeys each. However, the 28-year-old international winner made amends on the back nine by picking up four birdies to power ahead of the rest. Sandhu had a good day with the wedges and drove the Par-4 15th green to set up a two-putt for birdie there.

Sandhu said, “I had a late finish in round one, and the travel time back to my hotel was a lot. Then somehow, I didn’t get good sleep last night. All of this took a toll on my body, so I would say that I was not at my physical best today. I had a slower start than I was expecting as the body took some time to recover. But I’m happy that I hung in there and still shot a decent score.”

Udayan Mane made a move on Day Two courtesy of an eagle and seven birdies that came at the expense of three bogeys. Former PGTI Order of Merit champion Udayan nearly had a hole-in-one on the 14th, where his tee shot landed an inch from the hole. He also drove the green on the 15th for an eagle-two and on the 13th for a birdie.

Subash Tamang, the 2023 All India Amateur champion, was placed tied second along with Mane. Tamang, searching for his maiden title, mixed six birdies with three bogeys.

