PGTI Tour: Top stars to battle for title in inaugural Boulders Classic in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 12 (IANS) Shubhankar Sharma, a two-time PGTI Tour winner, and Yuvraj Sandhu, a tour regular and 2025 PGTI Order of Merit champion, will be the top attractions in the inaugural Boulders Classic to be played from April 14 to 17 at the iconic Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club in Hyderabad.

The tournament, sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), will feature 132 golfers from across India and overseas, making it one of the most competitive and anticipated events on the PGTI calendar. Played in a Stroke Play Format, the championship promises high-quality golfing action and intense competition among the country’s top talent.

The other leading Indian names participating include 2026 PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Honey Baisoya, and Ajeetesh Sandhu.

The leading foreign player at the event is Sri Lankan N. Thangaraja. In all, 20 foreign players from 10 different countries will be in the fray. The local challenge will be led by Hyderabad-based professionals Mohd Azhar, Vishesh Sharma, Syed Safdar Hussain, SNLG Varam Raju, Sumit Kotwal, and Anirudh Kamireddypalli.

The Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, known for its world-class 18-hole championship course and scenic layout, continues to strengthen its position as a premier destination for national and international golfing events. The hosting of the PGTI Boulders Classic further reinforces Hyderabad’s growing stature in India’s golfing ecosystem.

Expressing happiness in hosting the event, Madhusudhan Rao, CFO & Business Head – Emaar Properties, Hyderabad, added: “It is a matter of pride for us at Emaar to see Boulder Hills hosting a marquee PGTI event. The course, infrastructure, and overall ecosystem here provide an ideal platform for professional tournaments of this scale. We are confident that the PGTI Boulders Classic 2026 will deliver an exceptional experience for players, partners, and golf enthusiasts alike.”

Kapil Dev, President, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said, “The inaugural Boulders Classic is a landmark addition to the DP World PGTI calendar. Bringing a professional tournament to Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club for the very first time is in line with our objective of exploring new venues and thus creating more playing opportunities for our professionals. This venue, with its distinctive layout and world-class facilities, promises a compelling test for our players and an engaging experience for fans. We thank Boulder Hills and all other event partners for their support of the event.”

--IANS

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