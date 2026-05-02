May 02, 2026 11:42 PM हिंदी

Golf: Yellamaraju breaks into Top 20 as Bhatia, Theegala slide on Day 2

Sudarshan Yellamaraju breaks into Top 20 as Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala slide on Day 2 of the second round of the Cadillac Championship at Doral in Maimi on Saturday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Doral (USA), May 2 (IANS) Akshay Bhatia slipped down the leaderboard after a costly double bogey on his final hole, finishing the second round of the Cadillac Championship tied for 26th place in the PGA Tour event. Meanwhile, Sudarshan Yellamaraju carded a 66 but dropped late shots to settle for tied 16th, despite being well on course for a top-five finish earlier in the day.

Sahith Theegala also endured a tough round, recording a double-bogey on the eighth along with bogeys on the third, ninth, and 18th. His 76 left him tied for 48th, managing just one birdie against multiple setbacks. The closing stretch, particularly the 18th, proved challenging for many players. Bhatia, like Theegala, backed by Hero, had an up-and-down round featuring six birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey to finish at even-par 72.

Yellamaraju was in excellent form early, reaching 9-under through 16 holes before stumbling with a three-shot drop over the final two holes, including a double bogey on the 17th. He ended the day at 4-under overall, having taken advantage of calm morning conditions before faltering late.

Cameron Young maintained his stronghold at the top, carding a 5-under 67 to reach 13-under and carry a five-shot lead into the weekend at the $20 million Signature Event at Trump National Doral. His only blemish came with a bogey on the par-4 14th.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, playing alongside Young, also shot a bogey-free 67 but remained seven shots behind in tied sixth. Nick Taylor (70), Alex Smalley (71), and Jordan Spieth (71) were tied for second, while Gary Woodland (69) sat alone in fifth at 7-under. A group including Alex Fitzpatrick followed at 6-under.

Spieth produced one of the rare highlights on the demanding 18th hole, sinking a birdie—just the sixth recorded there over the first two rounds on the challenging Blue Monster course.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kartik Sharma smash unbeaten fifties as Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Gaikwad, Kartik smash unbeaten fifties as CSK thrash MI by eight wickets

Israel attacks 120 terror targets of Hezbollah

Israel attacks 120 terror targets of Hezbollah

Indian 4x400m squad clocks season-best in first qualification round at World Athletics Relays in Gaborone

Indian 4x400m squad clocks season-best in first qualification round at World Athletics Relays

Kunickaa Sadanand on the issue of delayed payments for new TV actors

Kunickaa Sadanand on the issue of delayed payments for new TV actors

Aakash Parkar, Prasad Pawar, Musheer Khan, and Arjun Tendulkar emerged as the top buys the player auction of the highly anticipated fourth season of the T20 Mumbai League in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: MCA

T20 Mumbai League 2026: Parkar, Pawar, Musheer, and Arjun Tendulkar among top buys as auction witnesses fierce bids

Yuvraj Sandhu in Top 10, Sharma also makes cut at the halfway stage of the Turkish Open on the DP World Tour title in Belek, Turkey.

Golf: Yuvraj Sandhu in Top-10 in Turkey, Sharma also makes cut

Sudarshan Yellamaraju breaks into Top 20 as Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala slide on Day 2 of the second round of the Cadillac Championship at Doral in Maimi on Saturday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Yellamaraju breaks into Top 20 as Bhatia, Theegala slide on Day 2

Govt notifies 100 pc FDI in insurance under automatic route

Govt notifies 100 pc FDI in insurance under automatic route

Parthib Gogoi’s late strike helps NorthEast United edge Inter Kashi 3-2 in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Parthib Gogoi’s late strike helps NorthEast United edge Inter Kashi

Joram Aniya's inclusion in Niti Aayog a historic moment

Joram Aniya's inclusion in Niti Aayog a historic moment