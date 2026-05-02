May 02, 2026 11:43 PM हिंदी

Kunickaa Sadanand on the issue of delayed payments for new TV actors

Kunickaa Sadanand on the issue of delayed payments for new TV actors

Mumbai, May 02 (IANS) Actress Kunickaa Sadanand talked about the issue of delayed payments for new TV actors.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant revealed that the issue has been going on ever since the boom in the television industry.

Kunickaa added that the payment often ends up getting delayed by 45 to 90 days.

Explaining the core reason behind the delay, she said that the whole corporate system leads to a delay in the payment as the channels first receive money from the advertisers, which then goes to the producers.

She told IANS, “Such issues have been going on for many years. Since the boom in the television industry, payments to producers have often been delayed by 45–90 days by channels. Channels themselves receive advertising payments late. This is because it is a corporate system. Bringing change in this structure is a bit difficult. The money first comes from advertisers to the channels, then from channels to producers, so delays naturally occur in the process...”

Kunickaa even went ahead and suggested a practical solution, saying, "So the artist should negotiate their fees a little higher than what they believe they should be getting. However, there is an issue with that as well, as if you ask for even Rs 5OO more, they will take another artist."

"But there should be a buffer system in everyone's life, which is not possible all the time. So this is a very serious problem. Big production houses such as Balaji have massive amounts in reserve, so we can expect them to make payment on time," she went on to add.

However, this is not the first time that a member of the television industry has opened up about the payment issue. Prior to this, Varun Badola and Arjun Bijlani also spoke on the subject.

--IANS

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