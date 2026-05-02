IPL 2026: Bowlers, Gaikwad, Kartik help CSK thrash MI by eight wickets (ld)

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical all‑round performance to outclass Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their IPL 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and youngster Kartik Sharma struck unbeaten half‑centuries to seal a comfortable chase in CSK’s favour after Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad had restricted MI to 159/7.

A target of 160 wasn’t a massive one for CSK, and Gaikwad hit 67 not out off 48 balls, laced with five fours and two sixes, his second successive fifty. Kartik, meanwhile, registered his maiden IPL half‑century in an unbeaten 40-ball vigil, hitting four boundaries and three sixes, as CSK wrapped up the chase with 11 balls remaining.

At the age of 20 years and 6 days, Kartik became the second youngest CSK batter to score an IPL fifty after Ayush Mhatre (17y 291d). The duo rotated strike wisely and punished the loose deliveries by sending them to the boundary ropes and kept the chase firmly under control through a 98-run stand off 75 balls for the third wicket.

Though Jasprit Bumrah and AM Ghazanfar took a scalp each, CSK were simply too composed in the chase to complete the double over MI and bring their campaign back on track. The eight‑wicket win is CSK’s biggest victory against MI in the IPL, and this is the third time they have achieved a league double over their arch‑rivals after 2014 and 2023.

Right from the word go, CSK’s chase was steady. Sanju Samson hit two boundaries and was even dropped by Ryan Rickelton before the latter took the former’s catch off Bumrah. Gaikwad settled in quickly, working through the gaps and ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking. Urvil Patel’s cameo of 24 off 12 balls, laced with two fours and as many sixes, injected momentum before being dismissed by Ghazanfar.

Kartik then joined Gaikwad, and the duo stitched together a match‑winning stand. Gaikwad’s fluency stood out as he pierced the offside field with precision, while Kartik showed maturity beyond his years by mixing caution with aggression.

Their partnership never allowed MI’s bowlers to build pressure. By the halfway mark, CSK were well ahead of the required rate, and the chase became a formality. Together, they ensured CSK crossed the line with ease in the 18th over, with MI now clearly staring at an early exit from the competition.

Previously, Kamboj claimed 3-32 while Ahmad chipped in with 2-26 as CSK produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict MI to a below-par total. On a two-paced pitch, CSK pulled things back after a brisk start from MI, who were 90/2 at the halfway mark, but then faltered in the last ten overs, making 69/5.

CSK’s pacers were clinical in bowling hard lengths and yorkers. For MI, Naman Dhir top‑scored with 57 off 37 balls, but did get stuck in the later stages alongside Hardik Pandya, whose timing deserted him big time. From the word go, CSK were on the money, despite Shivam Dube being out of sorts in his fielding.

MI were jolted early when Will Jacks fell to Kamboj in the second over. Ryan Rickelton counter‑attacked by smashing five to race to 37 before Noor Ahmad dismissed him in the seventh over. Dhir joined forces with Suryakumar Yadav to keep the scoreboard ticking before the latter perished to debutant Ramakrishna Ghosh for 21.

At 90/2 after 10 overs, MI looked set for a big total until CSK bounced back. Tilak Varma’s scratchy stay ended on five against Noor, while Dhir’s standout knock was cut short by Jamie Overton’s sharp off‑cutter and miscued to extra cover. Kamboj came in to remove Pandya and Robin Minz to complete a three‑wicket haul.

Trent Boult struck a six late on, but MI’s innings fizzled out, as Kamboj and Noor ensured MI managed to reach a total that looked underwhelming given the start they had in the first ten overs, which CSK easily surpassed, and gave lots of delight to their faithful fans.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 159/7 in 20 overs (Naman Dhir 57, Ryan Rickelton 37; Anshul Kamboj 3-32, Noor Ahmad 2-26) lost to Chennai Super Kings 160/2 in 18.1 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 67 not out, Kartik Sharma 54 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1-20, AM Ghazanfar 1-40) by eight wickets

--IANS

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