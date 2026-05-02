Israel attacks 120 terror targets of Hezbollah

Jerusalem, May 2 (IANS) The Israel Defense Force (IDF) said on Saturday that around 120 terror targets of Hezbollah were attacked by them, officials said.

It said that the forces struck numerous terror targets from the air and eliminated terrorists who were operating near IDF forces in southern Lebanon.

"As part of the strikes, around 70 military-use structures and about 50 infrastructures of Hezbollah were destroyed in various areas," it added.

According to the statement, the headquarters, weapons storage facility, and additional terror infrastructures that served the terrorists of Hezbollah were targeted in the attack.

The Air Force destroyed a loaded and ready-to-launch launcher in southern Lebanon, which was aimed towards the territory of Israel, the IDF said in a post on X.

"The terrorist organisation Hezbollah is once again violating the ceasefire understandings," it added.

According to IDF, the Air Force also intercepted a rocket launched towards IDF forces in southern Lebanon on Saturday and added that there are several incidents of Hezbollah launching rockets and explosive drones which fell near the area where IDF forces were operating.

It also reported that the Air Force intercepted two aerial targets before they crossed into Israeli territory.

"As part of dozens of activities over the past week, IDF forces, the Judea and Samaria Border Police, and the Shi'ite District police operating in Judea and Samaria arrested more than 80 wanted individuals, including a terrorist who shot at our forces, Hamas sympathizers, weapons holders, explosive device makers, stone throwers, and Molotov cocktails," according to a statement issued by the IDF on Friday.

It also said that the forces located and confiscated around 20 weapons, including improvised 'Carlo' type weapons, shotguns, 'M16', pistols, hunting rifles, 'M4', along with ammunition, military equipment and incitement materials.

In addition, the forces located and confiscated three lathes for manufacturing charges, weapons and ammunition, seven drones and charges ready for use.

It noted that the detainees were transferred to the security forces for further processing, and the weapons were transferred to the Sha'ar District Police for processing.

--IANS

ksk/khz