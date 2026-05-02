May 02, 2026 11:43 PM हिंदी

Govt notifies 100 pc FDI in insurance under automatic route

Govt notifies 100 pc FDI in insurance under automatic route

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The Union government notified 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector under the automatic route, paving the way for greater participation by overseas investors, according to a report released on Saturday.

NDTV Profit has reported that foreign investment in insurance companies will be subject to compliance with provisions of the Insurance Act, 1938, and mandatory approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for undertaking insurance and related activities.

"However, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will continue to operate under a separate framework, with foreign investment capped at 20 per cent under the automatic route," it said.

The report also added that investments in LIC will remain governed by the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, along with applicable provisions of the Insurance Act.

The notification has stipulated that in insurance companies with foreign investment, at least one among the chairperson of the board, managing director or chief executive officer must be an Indian citizen resident.

In addition, 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route has been permitted for insurance intermediaries, including brokers, reinsurance brokers, insurance consultants, corporate agents, third-party administrators, surveyors and loss assessors, managing general agents and insurance repositories, as notified by IRDAI from time to time.

The move follows earlier steps by the Union government to liberalise the sector.

In February, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade had notified allowing 100 per cent FDI in insurance, in line with legislative changes approved by Parliament in December 2025.

The amendments, introduced through the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, revised key provisions of the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999, aimed at enhancing capital inflows and expanding insurance penetration in the country.

The latest notification formalised the framework, a step in opening up the insurance sector while retaining safeguards for domestic oversight and regulation.

--IANS

ag/khz

LATEST NEWS

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kartik Sharma smash unbeaten fifties as Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Gaikwad, Kartik smash unbeaten fifties as CSK thrash MI by eight wickets

Israel attacks 120 terror targets of Hezbollah

Israel attacks 120 terror targets of Hezbollah

Indian 4x400m squad clocks season-best in first qualification round at World Athletics Relays in Gaborone

Indian 4x400m squad clocks season-best in first qualification round at World Athletics Relays

Kunickaa Sadanand on the issue of delayed payments for new TV actors

Kunickaa Sadanand on the issue of delayed payments for new TV actors

Aakash Parkar, Prasad Pawar, Musheer Khan, and Arjun Tendulkar emerged as the top buys the player auction of the highly anticipated fourth season of the T20 Mumbai League in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: MCA

T20 Mumbai League 2026: Parkar, Pawar, Musheer, and Arjun Tendulkar among top buys as auction witnesses fierce bids

Yuvraj Sandhu in Top 10, Sharma also makes cut at the halfway stage of the Turkish Open on the DP World Tour title in Belek, Turkey.

Golf: Yuvraj Sandhu in Top-10 in Turkey, Sharma also makes cut

Sudarshan Yellamaraju breaks into Top 20 as Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala slide on Day 2 of the second round of the Cadillac Championship at Doral in Maimi on Saturday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Yellamaraju breaks into Top 20 as Bhatia, Theegala slide on Day 2

Govt notifies 100 pc FDI in insurance under automatic route

Govt notifies 100 pc FDI in insurance under automatic route

Parthib Gogoi’s late strike helps NorthEast United edge Inter Kashi 3-2 in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Parthib Gogoi’s late strike helps NorthEast United edge Inter Kashi

Joram Aniya's inclusion in Niti Aayog a historic moment

Joram Aniya's inclusion in Niti Aayog a historic moment